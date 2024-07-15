Regions Bank: Bringing Communities Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Regions Bank

Regions New Markets Tax Credits financing helps bring Resource Center services under one roof.

By Dana Obrist

In 1983, four friends, William "Bill" H. Nelson Jr., his partner, Terry Tebedo, William Waybourn and Craig Spaulding opened Crossroads Market in Dallas, Texas, selling magazines, books, antiques, and jewelry.

As part of a passion project for their community, they began accepting canned good donations for people living with AIDS, and in doing so - according to Resource Center's website - started a vital community service.

A leader in HIV prevention and treatment as well as health, education, social, and advocacy services for the LGBTQIA+ community in Dallas, Resource Center currently operates one of the largest centers in the United States.

"Resource Center developed out of the need during the AIDS pandemic," noted Cece Cox, CEO of Resource Center. "In the early days, it started as a food pantry and distribution center for the medications treating AIDS. Resource Center came out of a background of discrimination. We realized we had to take care of our own, and that's what we have done for over 40 years."

Operating out of four locations in Dallas, the needs and services Resource Center is providing has grown - and to better reach members of the community, it is bringing essentially all of its health services under one roof.

Resource Center developed out of the need during the AIDS pandemic. We realized we had to take care of our own, and that's what we have done for over 40 years.

Cece Cox, CEO of Resource Center

"With nearly 100 staff members and 2,695 volunteers serving over 60,000 people each year, Resource Center has continued to expand its services," Cox said. "Having primary medical care, counseling, and other our health services in one place is a significant benefit, especially for those facing transportation challenges. Here we will house the nutrition services, food bank and hot meals program along with mental health counseling and primary care where clients have access to annual physicals, diabetes management, and other care."

The only health practice not consolidating at the 2603 Inwood Road facility in Dallas is the dental care facility, which will remain at its current location on Forest Lane.

To finance the 20,000-square foot facility, Resource Center tapped the Dallas Development Fund (DDF) for NMTC allocations in which Regions Bank's New Markets Tax Credits is the investor. The facility will be transformed into Resource Center Health following a multimillion-dollar renovation.

"Without the NMTC financing, Resource Center would need to direct more of its fundraising toward construction expenses, slowing any potential programmatic growth or expansion," said Dave Hesse, CFO at Resource Center. "Texas Pride Impact Fund did an assessment of the needs of its LGBTQIA+ community and identified healthcare as a number one priority in Texas currently, so getting Resource Center Health constructed quickly is critical."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas has the second highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the country. Dallas is currently ranked No. 2 on the list of Texas counties with the highest number of people living with HIV/AIDS.

The expanded facility includes HIV services and is expected to serve more than 8,000 people annually, of which 33 percent are low-income.

In addition to combining services into one centrally located building, Resource Center Health will be adjacent to public transportation and within walking distance of Oak Lawn Place, Resource Center's new affordable senior housing development, and the Community Center.

"This new facility will be an upgraded, comfortable location that provides our clients and our community the best healthcare experience in a welcoming environment, with more exam and waiting rooms, reception areas and ample parking," said Cox.

The new consolidated Resource Center Health location is slated to open in early 2025.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com