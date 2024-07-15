Global Patient Safety Thought Leaders Convene to Address Critical Issues and Innovations in Patient Safety

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is bringing together some of the world's foremost experts and advocates on patient safety at their 11th annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit on September 6-7, 2024. Hosted on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, a hub for innovative research, the two-day conference will address some of the most critical issues and pioneering solutions around protecting patients from preventable harm in healthcare settings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715610848/en/

Patient Safety Movement Foundation's 11th Annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit, September 6-7, at the University of California, Irvine (Photo: Business Wire)

Distinguished speakers from around the world will discuss and present on groundbreaking solutions in patient safety, including leveraging real-time data from electronic medical records, the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare, implementing best practices for patient safety, championing data transparency, and cultivating a culture of safety systemwide.

The featured keynote presenters are PSMF Founder Joe Kiani; WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus; president emeritus and senior fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Dr. Donald M. Berwick; Surgeon General of California, Dr. Diana Ramos; Director of the Center for Quality Improvement and Patient Safety, Dr. Craig Umscheid; and Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, Dr. John Whyte. Panelists represent a broad spectrum of healthcare administrators, clinicians, patient safety experts and advocates, academic researchers, MedTech executives, patients, and their families.

"We can't stop until there is ZERO patient and clinician harm in our hospitals," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "We have the know-how and the innovations to create a safer healthcare system today, but we must take action. I think AI, if used properly, will be a game changer. I hope to see every healthcare system represented at our global Summit."

"Patient safety is advancing faster than ever before thanks to new innovations and the dedication and commitment of our global patient safety community and the patients themselves," said PSMF CEO Dr. Michael Ramsay. "We look forward to sharing what we know and learning about everyone's challenges. This Summit will be a unique opportunity to make lifelong connections that will support worldwide efforts toward achieving ZERO patient harm."

For more information, including the latest agenda, and to register, visit https://psmf.org/summits/11th-annual-world-patient-safety-science-technology-summit/.

THE PATIENT SAFETY MOVEMENT FOUNDATION

In 2012, Joe Kiani founded the non-profit Patient Safety Movement Foundation to eliminate preventable medical errors in hospitals. His team worked with patient safety experts from around the world to create Actionable Evidence-Based Practices that address top challenges. Hospitals can make a formal commitment to ZERO preventable deaths, and healthcare technology companies are asked to sign the Open Data Pledge to share their data so that predictive algorithms can be developed to identify errors before they become fatal. The PSMF was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715610848/en/

Contacts:

Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Irene Mulonni, irene@mulonni.com (858) 859-7001