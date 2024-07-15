Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQSS | ISIN: ES0105118006 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VP
Frankfurt
15.07.24
15:29 Uhr
14,700 Euro
+2,200
+17,60 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,90016,70018:40
Actusnews Wire
15.07.2024 17:53 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QUADPACK: Suspension of liquidity contract

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP) announces that it has suspended the execution of the liquidity contract entrusted to Invest Securities. This suspension comes following the announcement on 15 July 2024 of the proposed combination operation between Quadpack Industries and PSB Industries.

It is indicated that, as of 15 July 2024 before market opening, the resources appearing on the liquidity account were as follows:
- 25,805 shares
- €59,538.84 in cash

The resources appearing on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2023 were as follows:
- 19,002 shares
- €29,856.09 in cash

Quadpack Industries signed the liquidity contract with Invest Securities on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to its listing on Euronext Growth on 18 October 2019.

-ENDS-

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xqYcaaYZzKx3BvacZraWqVmJyTw5OYapOayGFvZcqdaJ5hlZdhb5iYZnFnnWlv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86849-qp-suspension-of-liquidity-contract.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.