ERP Advisors Group Guides Companies in Recovering From Failed ERP Implementations

On Wednesday, July 17th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will evaluate the path forward for companies recovering from failed ERP implementations.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will review actual case studies of companies who came to ERP Advisors Group after experiencing a failed ERP implementation and how EAG helped them recover to achieve a successful go-live.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Contact Information

Erica Windle

Principal, Operations

erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com

720-542-7803

