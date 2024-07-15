Anzeige
15.07.2024 18:02 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Guides Companies in Recovering From Failed ERP Implementations

On Wednesday, July 17th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will evaluate the path forward for companies recovering from failed ERP implementations.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will review actual case studies of companies who came to ERP Advisors Group after experiencing a failed ERP implementation and how EAG helped them recover to achieve a successful go-live.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
White mountain logo on a blue background.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-recovering-from-a-failed-erp-implementation

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-recovering-from-a-failed-erp-implementation

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

