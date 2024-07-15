Entergy Corporation: Entergy Arkansas Hosts Customer Assistance Event

In-person help with bill management available this Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / As hot summer temperatures return throughout the state, Entergy Arkansas is taking action to help customers save money and manage their utility bills.

Entergy Arkansas is committed to helping our customers manage their usage and bills through a toolkit of savings offerings and programs.

For our customers in the Little Rock area, we will be hosting an in-person event on July 18, in partnership with local community advocate organization The Watershed. The event will be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 3701 Springer Boulevard in Little Rock. Entergy Arkansas employees will be on hand to answer customer questions about their accounts and a variety of other services.

Participants will learn about energy efficiency programs that help customers save money while staying comfortable.

Qualifying customers will be connected to available financial assistance , including the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP and Entergy's The Power to Care Program for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.

Participants will be introduced to our new Bill Toolkit that empowers customers with resources and available assistance options through a one-stop online shop at entergy.com.

Limited quantities of free box fans and energy efficiency kits will be available, along with other giveaways.

The event will also give customers the opportunity to engage with Entergy Arkansas on a variety of other services and programs, too.

Qualifying customers can enroll in our Kids to College matching savings account program .

Representatives from the Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) will be on hand to help eligible customers complete applications for LIHEAP.

Electrical safety principles will be demonstrated through our Arcs and Sparks presentations and personal protective equipment exhibits.

Information on adding security lighting to your home or business will be shared.

Free legal guidance on a variety of topics will be accessible through Center for Arkansas Legal Services.

The past two summers have brought some of the hottest weather on record - reaching three-digit temperatures across our service area and leading to record-level electricity usage by our customers.

Since cooling costs can make up more than 55% of an average customer's electric bill, Entergy Arkansas want to help customers save money with tools that can help.

Customers who cannot attend the Watershed event can get explore Entergy Arkansas' Bill Toolkit for ways to manage their energy usage and take more control of their electric bills. From Entergy Solutions programs to customized bill payment options, the toolkit can lead to bill savings for customers.

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 730,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Arkansas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyArk on social media.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com