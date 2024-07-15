Discovery Education: 75 Students Selected To Participate in Special Field Trip Experiences Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the United States

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / America250 - the official nonpartisan entity charged by Congress with planning the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence - recently announced the inaugural cohort of "America's Field Trip" awardees. 75 students in grades 3-12 from all over the United States were selected. The list of inaugural awardees and their submissions can be found here at america250.org/fieldtrip/awardees.

America's Field Trip is a new, nationwide scholastic contest that encourages students to create and submit artwork, videos, or essays on topics relating to American history, civics, and culture. America250 partnered with worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education to develop toolkits with lesson plans and student activities that educators can use to bring the America's Field Trip contest to their classrooms.

"We're thrilled to announce the first-ever America's Field Trip awardees - 75 incredible students from across the country who will now embark on transformative field trip experiences during which they'll experience history outside of the classroom," said America250 Chair, Rosie Rios. "We're grateful for all of the students, teachers, and families who engaged around America's Field Trip - one of the first big steps on our long journey together to the Semiquincentennial. As we advance toward July 4th, 2026, America's Field Trip will only get bigger, engaging thousands of students in our collective history and giving them a platform to actively participate in envisioning our future."

Thousands of students from states and territories across the country submitted entries responding to the prompt "What does America mean to you?" Out of those submissions, 150 first- and second-place awardees hailing from 44 states and territories were selected by a panel of current and former educators. First-place awardees will take part in special experiences at iconic American historical and cultural sites, and second-place awardees will receive $500 cash awards. The contest will continue in 2025 and 2026, with next year's contest launching this September. First-place awardees will choose from the following unique and unforgettable field trip experiences this summer:

Tour of the Statue of Liberty in New York

Tour and hike at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Montana

Weekend at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

Unique tours at the National Archives and the Library of Congress in Washington, DC

Special tours at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, National Museum of African American History and Culture, or the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC

Explore America's iconic financial capital, New York City, with private tours of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Museum and Learning Center and the New York Headquarters of BNY, the country's oldest bank

Experience National Parks of Boston with a special visit to the USS Constitution and a sunset cruise to Spectacle Island

Candlelight tour at Fort Point at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge

Costumed roleplaying experience at American Village in Alabama

"America's Field Trip takes learning beyond the classroom and allows students to experience firsthand the places that have helped shape our nation," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "Programs like America's Field Trip help students build the foundational knowledge that makes history tangible, accessible, and relevant. Understanding historical contexts empowers students to participate more actively in their communities. Congratulations to each of the students!"

Learn more about America250 and sign up here to be notified when the contest opens for submissions in September 2024. Educators can discover ready-to-use digital activities aligned to multiple learning standards and curated to grade bands here. Available in both English and Spanish, the lesson plans can be used to facilitate future submissions to the America's Field Trip contest or to help engage students leading up to America's Semiquincentennial in 2026.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About America250

America250 is a nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the 250th anniversary of our country. It is spearheaded by the congressionally appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its nonprofit supporting organization, America250.org. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Until July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.

To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world - managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we work with over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of December 31, 2023, we oversee $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

