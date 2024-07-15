Special Participant Government of Québec Platinum Sponsors Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial Markets Green Sponsor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Event, along with its major sponsors, Osisko Mining Inc. and Glencore Canada is pleased to announce the winners of THE Student Sponsorship 2024. This important initiative, which embodies the message of sustainability and diversity for the Canadian mining industry, has now become one of the largest fully sponsored conference programs for students in Canada. For three days, 50 university students across Canada were hosted at THE Event and provided with unprecedented collaborative opportunities and insights into the mining industry to help nurture their careers.

Winners of the Case Study 2024, Team #10:

Aluong Jongkuch, University of Toronto

Elisabeth Ouellet, Université Laval

Eva Loewen-Samuels, Queens University

Grant Liao, University of Toronto

Philippe Marchand, McGill University

Osisko Outstanding Student: Elisabeth Ouellet, Université Laval

Glencore Canada Outstanding Students: Raphaël Dumont, Université Laval and Rim Fayjhi, McGill University

"Osisko Mining is honored to have met passionate, curious and smart students interested in the mining industry. We are confident that the projects will have a strong team in the future." - Mathieu Savard, President of Osisko Mining.

"Glencore is delighted to have contributed to an unforgettable experience for the students, rich in learning and encounters." - Alexis Segal, Head, Governmental Relations, Corporate Affairs and Communications at Glencore Canada.

We thank all our students, past and present, who have attended this prestigious program; their input and presence are valuable commodities to our industry. Applications for the Class of 2025 will commence in November of this year. We look forward to holding THE Event again in the beautiful host city of Quebec from June 3 to 5, 2025.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. It provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

