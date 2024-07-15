DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jul-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 15 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 105.50p Lowest price paid per share: 103.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.9828p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,033,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,033,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.9828p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1000 103.00 09:05:09 00070635628TRLO0 XLON 667 103.00 09:05:09 00070635629TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:05:49 00070635638TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:06:09 00070635656TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:06:29 00070635667TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:06:49 00070635683TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:07:09 00070635696TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:07:29 00070635716TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:07:59 00070635731TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:08:19 00070635745TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:08:49 00070635777TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:09:19 00070635820TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:19:34 00070636361TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:19:34 00070636363TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:19:34 00070636364TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:19:34 00070636365TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:19:34 00070636366TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 09:19:34 00070636367TRLO0 XLON 163 103.00 09:19:34 00070636368TRLO0 XLON 1245 104.00 09:19:34 00070636369TRLO0 XLON 1159 104.00 09:19:34 00070636370TRLO0 XLON 233 104.00 09:19:34 00070636371TRLO0 XLON 330 104.00 09:19:34 00070636372TRLO0 XLON 6111 105.00 11:33:09 00070639567TRLO0 XLON 825 105.00 11:33:09 00070639568TRLO0 XLON 7546 105.50 11:35:02 00070639590TRLO0 XLON 9872 105.50 11:37:55 00070639616TRLO0 XLON 6754 105.50 11:38:55 00070639661TRLO0 XLON 6356 105.50 12:02:55 00070640063TRLO0 XLON 2500 105.50 12:07:16 00070640085TRLO0 XLON 6339 105.50 12:07:16 00070640086TRLO0 XLON 7180 105.50 12:54:16 00070640797TRLO0 XLON 6502 105.50 13:18:16 00070641271TRLO0 XLON 9666 105.50 13:27:15 00070641546TRLO0 XLON 68 105.50 13:27:16 00070641552TRLO0 XLON 7586 105.50 13:27:16 00070641553TRLO0 XLON 3757 105.00 13:56:53 00070642207TRLO0 XLON 374 105.00 13:56:53 00070642208TRLO0 XLON 3424 105.00 13:56:53 00070642209TRLO0 XLON 1122 105.00 14:39:03 00070643289TRLO0 XLON 6457 105.00 14:39:03 00070643290TRLO0 XLON 7943 105.00 14:39:03 00070643291TRLO0 XLON 6935 105.00 14:52:03 00070643692TRLO0 XLON 6830 105.00 15:00:03 00070643929TRLO0 XLON 6782 105.00 15:01:07 00070643965TRLO0 XLON 6666 105.00 15:08:07 00070644190TRLO0 XLON 6775 105.00 15:33:07 00070644634TRLO0 XLON 7655 105.00 15:47:07 00070645049TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:47:36 00070645070TRLO0 XLON 4862 105.00 15:47:36 00070645071TRLO0 XLON 3000 105.00 15:47:36 00070645072TRLO0 XLON 3720 105.00 15:47:36 00070645073TRLO0 XLON 6989 105.00 16:13:32 00070646292TRLO0 XLON 6933 105.00 16:17:32 00070646412TRLO0 XLON 5742 105.00 16:21:32 00070646541TRLO0 XLON 2932 105.00 16:21:32 00070646542TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

