Montag, 15.07.2024
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
15.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,210 Euro
+0,040
+3,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.07.2024 18:34 Uhr
15.07.2024 18:34 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jul-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
15 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               15 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         105.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          103.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.9828p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,033,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,033,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.9828p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1000               103.00      09:05:09          00070635628TRLO0      XLON 
667                103.00      09:05:09          00070635629TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:05:49          00070635638TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:06:09          00070635656TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:06:29          00070635667TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:06:49          00070635683TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:07:09          00070635696TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:07:29          00070635716TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:07:59          00070635731TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:08:19          00070635745TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:08:49          00070635777TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:09:19          00070635820TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:19:34          00070636361TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:19:34          00070636363TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:19:34          00070636364TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:19:34          00070636365TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:19:34          00070636366TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      09:19:34          00070636367TRLO0      XLON 
163                103.00      09:19:34          00070636368TRLO0      XLON 
1245               104.00      09:19:34          00070636369TRLO0      XLON 
1159               104.00      09:19:34          00070636370TRLO0      XLON 
233                104.00      09:19:34          00070636371TRLO0      XLON 
330                104.00      09:19:34          00070636372TRLO0      XLON 
6111               105.00      11:33:09          00070639567TRLO0      XLON 
825                105.00      11:33:09          00070639568TRLO0      XLON 
7546               105.50      11:35:02          00070639590TRLO0      XLON 
9872               105.50      11:37:55          00070639616TRLO0      XLON 
6754               105.50      11:38:55          00070639661TRLO0      XLON 
6356               105.50      12:02:55          00070640063TRLO0      XLON 
2500               105.50      12:07:16          00070640085TRLO0      XLON 
6339               105.50      12:07:16          00070640086TRLO0      XLON 
7180               105.50      12:54:16          00070640797TRLO0      XLON 
6502               105.50      13:18:16          00070641271TRLO0      XLON 
9666               105.50      13:27:15          00070641546TRLO0      XLON 
68                105.50      13:27:16          00070641552TRLO0      XLON 
7586               105.50      13:27:16          00070641553TRLO0      XLON 
3757               105.00      13:56:53          00070642207TRLO0      XLON 
374                105.00      13:56:53          00070642208TRLO0      XLON 
3424               105.00      13:56:53          00070642209TRLO0      XLON 
1122               105.00      14:39:03          00070643289TRLO0      XLON 
6457               105.00      14:39:03          00070643290TRLO0      XLON 
7943               105.00      14:39:03          00070643291TRLO0      XLON 
6935               105.00      14:52:03          00070643692TRLO0      XLON 
6830               105.00      15:00:03          00070643929TRLO0      XLON 
6782               105.00      15:01:07          00070643965TRLO0      XLON 
6666               105.00      15:08:07          00070644190TRLO0      XLON 
6775               105.00      15:33:07          00070644634TRLO0      XLON 
7655               105.00      15:47:07          00070645049TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      15:47:36          00070645070TRLO0      XLON 
4862               105.00      15:47:36          00070645071TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      15:47:36          00070645072TRLO0      XLON 
3720               105.00      15:47:36          00070645073TRLO0      XLON 
6989               105.00      16:13:32          00070646292TRLO0      XLON 
6933               105.00      16:17:32          00070646412TRLO0      XLON 
5742               105.00      16:21:32          00070646541TRLO0      XLON 
2932               105.00      16:21:32          00070646542TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  334243 
EQS News ID:  1946623 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946623&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
