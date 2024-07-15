DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: NEW SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR EUR200M OVER 5 YEARS

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: NEW SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR EUR200M OVER 5 YEARS 15-Jul-2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, 2024 July 15th Kaufman & BROAD Signed A New SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR EUR200M OVER 5 YEARS Kaufman & Broad announces that on 10 July 2024, it signed a EUR200M syndicated loan agreement with an initial maturity of 5 years. This loan replaces the existing 'RCF 2019' syndicated loan agreement for an amount of EUR250M, maturing in January 2025. The implementation of this corporate line will allow the company to extend the maturity of its resources, while giving it flexibility of use according to needs and opportunities, in addition to its available cash. This facility includes a positive incentive mechanism based on several CSR indicators, demonstrating the company's environmental commitment. It was subscribed with leading French banks (Arkea Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel (BECM), BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, La Banque Postale, Société Centrale Pour Le Financement De L'immobilier (SOCFIM) and Société Générale). Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as mandated Arranger and advised Kaufman & Broad in association with Banque Postale on CSR aspects as CSR Coordinator. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Bâtir is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA PR Debt refinancing RCF 2019_VDEF_UK

1946621 15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946621&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)