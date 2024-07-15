Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
15.07.24
08:21 Uhr
28,550 Euro
-0,200
-0,70 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,60030,10019:58
Dow Jones News
15.07.2024 18:37 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: NEW SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR EUR200M OVER 5 YEARS

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: NEW SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR EUR200M OVER 5 YEARS 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: NEW SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR EUR200M OVER 5 YEARS 
15-Jul-2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 Press release 
 Paris, 2024 July 15th 
 
 
Kaufman & BROAD Signed A New SYNDICATED LOAN 
AGREEMENT FOR EUR200M OVER 5 YEARS 
 
 
 
 
Kaufman & Broad announces that on 10 July 2024, it signed a EUR200M syndicated loan agreement with an initial maturity of 
5 years. 
 
This loan replaces the existing 'RCF 2019' syndicated loan agreement for an amount of EUR250M, maturing in January 2025. 
 
The implementation of this corporate line will allow the company to extend the maturity of its resources, while giving 
it flexibility of use according to needs and opportunities, in addition to its available cash. 
 
This facility includes a positive incentive mechanism based on several CSR indicators, demonstrating the company's 
environmental commitment. 
 
It was subscribed with leading French banks (Arkea Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Banque Européenne du Crédit 
Mutuel (BECM), BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, La Banque Postale, Société Centrale Pour Le 
Financement De L'immobilier (SOCFIM) and Société Générale). 
 
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as mandated Arranger and advised Kaufman & Broad in association 
with Banque Postale on CSR aspects as CSR Coordinator. 
 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press Relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Bâtir is 
acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its 
attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and 
use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and 
innovate to create a more virtuous city. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It 
is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a 
detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman 
& Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The 
occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, 
assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer 
to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA PR Debt refinancing RCF 2019_VDEF_UK

1946621 15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946621&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.