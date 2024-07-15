A new transaction contributing to the optimisation of capital employed as well as de-leveraging

Regulatory News:

emeis (Paris:EMEIS) announces the signature of a real estate promissory sales agreement in Portugal, concerning a portfolio of assets in the Porto and Lisbon regions with a total value of €24 million.

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer emeis, commented: "Since the beginning of 2024, the Group has signed several agreements in Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands and most recently, Ireland. This new transaction in Portugal further evidences our determination to successfully conduct our real estate disposals plan. As a result, and in line with our commitments, all these transactions enable the Group to reduce its real estate portfolio holding to 20-25% in the medium term."

Together, these real estate disposals contribute to meeting the commitments made by emeis to its main banking partners and demonstrate the Group's determination to implement a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

