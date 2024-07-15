Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial's Partnerships With Purpose Raises Awareness for K9s For Warriors

Kicks Off with NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Event

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, is proud to announce that its corporate social responsibility program, Partnerships With Purpose, has expanded its service initiative to raise awareness for veterans through its support for K9s For Warriors. K9s For Warriors is a non-profit organization that provides highly-trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD"), traumatic brain injury and/or other forms of trauma related to military service. Partnerships With Purpose is Global Industrial's corporate social responsibility platform that identifies collaboration opportunities with non-profit organizations that align with the Company's ESG mission framework each year.

On Saturday, July 13th, leadership, veteran and canine members of the K9s For Warriors team were welcomed by Global Industrial at the Pocono Raceway infield. They joined Global Industrial associates and guests for a garage tour, meet and greet with Austin Hill, Global Industrial's sponsored NASCAR driver, and cheered on the race from the Company's hospitality suite. The race featured the K9s For Warriors logo on the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Chevrolet, driven by Austin Hill.

Joining Global Industrial in supporting K9s For Warriors are its race partners, RCR, Bennett Transportation & Logistics, and United Rentals. All three race partners actively support veterans and their preferred charities, including Toys For Tots [RCR], Wreaths Across America [Bennett Transportation & Logistics], and Turns-for-Troops [United Rentals]. These organizations' logos were also featured on the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet.

"Global Industrial is proud to raise awareness for K9s For Warriors and its efforts to support our veterans," said Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial. "This race event embodied Global Industrial's core values and is a key part of our Partnerships With Purpose initiative to support and engage charitable organizations though long-term relationships. I would like to thank our partners, RCR, Bennett and United Rentals for their joint commitment to these worthy organizations that support our nation's veterans."

"We are grateful for the support of Global Industrial and its partners in furthering our efforts to empower veterans and provide them with life-saving service dogs," said K9s For Warriors' Chief Revenue Officer, Lindsay Grayson. "At K9s For Warriors, we witness firsthand the transformative impact that service dogs have in treating veterans' service-related traumas. By bringing together rescue dogs and veterans, we are truly saving lives at both ends of the leash."

"K9s For Warriors is an exceptional organization and I was honored to showcase its logo on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway," said Austin Hill. "It's a privilege to be part of their mission to support the mental health and well-being of our veterans and to have met K9s For Warriors' members and their service dogs on race day. Thank you to the Global Industrial team and all of our racing partners for supporting this event."

Global Industrial's Partnerships With Purpose collaboration with K9s For Warriors reflects the Company's commitment to meaningful social engagement, and is part of its investment in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) stewardship. The Company's ESG mission for 2024 centers around four key pillars: support for veterans, literacy, mental health and the deaf/blind community.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Just North of San Antonio, Texas).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:

For Global Industrial

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com

For K9s For Warriors

Carly Kramer

K9s For Warriors

ckramer@k9sforwarriors.org

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com