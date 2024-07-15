New Use Energy Wins Honorable Mention at DHS Clean Power for Hours Challenge

The SunKit 5050 EXT by New Use Energy recognized for its outstanding performance and innovation in renewable energy solutions.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / New Use Energy (NUE), a finalist in the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Clean Power for Hours Challenge, is honored to announce that it has received an Honorable Mention and is a prize winner for its innovative domestically manufactured SunKit 5050 EXT.





The Clean Power for Hours Challenge is part of DHS' efforts to foster resilient, sustainable infrastructure that keeps essential services functioning during power outages. Competitors were tasked with providing renewable, domestically sourced power solutions that could maintain critical emergency operations for extended periods.

NUE's SunKit 5050 EXT, showcased in the final demonstration round hosted by Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Citizen Corps (DMFMCC), stood out for its capability to operate indefinitely off the grid as a stand-alone solar + battery system. The SunKit's performance was exemplary, powering essential equipment while eliminating radio frequency interference-a crucial improvement over traditional power solutions.

"Receiving an Honorable Mention at this prestigious national competition underscores the reliability and innovation of the SunKit 5050 EXT," said Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of New Use Energy. "Our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions that ensure safety and operational continuity during emergencies is stronger than ever."

The SunKit 5050 EXT is recognized for its portability and versatility, proving essential in emergency operations across various applications, including communications, healthcare and powering shelters. Its design not only meets but exceeds the stringent requirements of such high-stakes environments, making it a cornerstone in disaster response strategies.

