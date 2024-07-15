Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.07.2024 19:14 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Use Energy Wins Honorable Mention at DHS Clean Power for Hours Challenge

The SunKit 5050 EXT by New Use Energy recognized for its outstanding performance and innovation in renewable energy solutions.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / New Use Energy (NUE), a finalist in the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Clean Power for Hours Challenge, is honored to announce that it has received an Honorable Mention and is a prize winner for its innovative domestically manufactured SunKit 5050 EXT.



The Clean Power for Hours Challenge is part of DHS' efforts to foster resilient, sustainable infrastructure that keeps essential services functioning during power outages. Competitors were tasked with providing renewable, domestically sourced power solutions that could maintain critical emergency operations for extended periods.

NUE's SunKit 5050 EXT, showcased in the final demonstration round hosted by Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Citizen Corps (DMFMCC), stood out for its capability to operate indefinitely off the grid as a stand-alone solar + battery system. The SunKit's performance was exemplary, powering essential equipment while eliminating radio frequency interference-a crucial improvement over traditional power solutions.

"Receiving an Honorable Mention at this prestigious national competition underscores the reliability and innovation of the SunKit 5050 EXT," said Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of New Use Energy. "Our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions that ensure safety and operational continuity during emergencies is stronger than ever."

The SunKit 5050 EXT is recognized for its portability and versatility, proving essential in emergency operations across various applications, including communications, healthcare and powering shelters. Its design not only meets but exceeds the stringent requirements of such high-stakes environments, making it a cornerstone in disaster response strategies.

For more information about New Use Energy and the SunKit 5050 EXT, visit New Use Energy's website.

About New Use Energy

NUE is at the forefront of designing and distributing cutting-edge, mobile solar generator systems. Our solutions are tailored to meet the challenging demands of commercial and industrial applications worldwide, delivering clean, renewable power wherever it is needed most.

Contact Information

Paul Shmotolokha
CEO
paul.shmotolokha@newuseenergy.com
+1 (202) 285-3371

SOURCE: New Use Energy

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.