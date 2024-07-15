Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Actively Order Your Life (ALIV) on July 15, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ALIV/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.





Actively Order Your Life (ALIV) is a digital currency designed to streamline ordering and payment processes in the shopping and dining industries through innovative systems like QR code table ordering, delivery management, and SNS promotion rewards, enhancing both customer convenience and operational efficiency.

Introducing ALIV: Revolutionizing shopping and dining with seamless digital payment and ordering systems

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Actively Order Your Life (ALIV), a groundbreaking digital currency designed to transform the shopping and dining experience by integrating advanced technology into everyday transactions. With the rise of social commerce, ALIV Coin addresses the growing need for efficient and convenient ordering and payment systems. By leveraging digital platforms and social networking services (SNS), ALIV Coin aims to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline operations for businesses, ultimately driving increased sales and operational efficiency.

At the core of ALIV's innovation are several key systems that work in tandem to provide a seamless user experience. The QR code table order system allows customers to effortlessly browse menus and place orders directly from their smartphones, while the social network order system enables product exposure, ordering, and payment within SNS platforms. Additionally, the waiting list management system and delivery management system offer real-time tracking and notifications, ensuring a smooth and convenient process for both customers and store operators. By participating in SNS promotional activities, customers can also earn ALIV coins, which can be used for future purchases, fostering a cycle of engagement and loyalty.

Technologically, ALIV Coin utilizes blockchain technology to ensure transparency and security in all transactions. The system is built with a robust technical framework, employing React or Vue.js for the frontend, Node.js and Express for the backend, and MySQL or MongoDB for database management. Data communication is handled through RESTful APIs, and payments are processed via a secure gateway. This comprehensive approach not only guarantees data security but also reflects the latest shopping trends influenced by SNS, making ALIV Coin a pivotal player in the digital transformation of the shopping and dining industries.

About ALIV Token

Based on ALIV, ALIV has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000). ALIV tokens are distributed as follows: 40% for customer rewards, 30% for operational use within the platform, 20% for strategic partnerships and promotions, and 10% reserved for development and team incentives. The ALIV token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 15, 2024.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

