Dunlop Sports Americas: Ernie Els Captures First Senior Major Championship at Kaulig Companies Championship

XXIO Global Ambassador Ernie Els earned his third victory of the season at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Ernie Els' historic career adds another chapter, as the South African emerged victorious at the Kaulig Companies Championship for his first major victory on the PGA TOUR Champions.



Playing some of his best golf at age 54, the XXIO Global Ambassador showed no signs of slowing down this week. After shooting even par in the opening round, Els made his big move on Saturday with a 64 to catapult him up the leaderboard. From there, he did just enough on Sunday with a 68 to finish the tournament at 10-under and edge his opponents by one. Els secured his third win of the season and sixth overall on the tour. He is the first PGA TOUR Champions player to reach three victories this season.

Having played at Firestone Country Club many times before, Els' familiarity with the course and finally getting a victory was a sigh of relief.

"This has been a long time coming on this golf course," Els said about Firestone. "32 years ago, I started playing here, but I never got a win. So, this was really great."

Using a combination of XXIO, Srixon Irons, and Cleveland Golf Wedges, Els' consistency at the Kaulig Companies Championship and throughout the year, stems from his positive ball-striking. Els put himself into contention hitting over 76% of greens in regulation for the week, tying for second. He ranks fifth in the same category for the entire season.

This win moves Els into first place in the Schwab Cup standings and earns him a spot in next year's THE PLAYERS Championship. He now heads to Royal Troon for the final major championship of the year on the men's side, where he is a two-time champion.

Here is a full look at Ernie Els' XXIO, Srixon, and Cleveland Golf equipment used at the Kaulig Companies Championship:

XXIO Fairway (3)

Srixon ZU85 Utility Irons (2i, 4i, 5i)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (6i-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges (52° MID, 56° FULL, 60° FULL)

Srixon Z-STAR XV Tour Yellow

For more information on the clubs Ernie Els used, visit us.dunlopsports.com.

