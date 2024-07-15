Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Selects Passport Technology's Full Suite of Payments, Automation, and Loyalty Products

A multi-year partnership with the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort and the original Chicken Ranch Bingo and Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced a multi-year partnership and the selection of Passport's full suite of payments, automation, and loyalty products by the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort and the original Chicken Ranch Bingo and Casino. ("Chicken Ranch").

Passport's full suite of products includes payments processed through our proprietary and cloud-based DataStream switch, which includes CashStream redemption kiosks, ATM, quasi-cash and check warranty. Floor and cage automation to include JackpotUnity and Tax Forms, Bank Builder Pro cash recyclers, Live Cage cash dispensers, and GuardianPro Title 31 compliance. Loyalty includes Lush® player engagement kiosks and Mira® player enrollment and reprint kiosks.

Passport's complete technology ecosystem and full suite of products afford Chicken Ranch several innovative advantages to fulfill its strategy of becoming the gold standard of casino operations and destinations west of the Mississippi.

"Passport's dedication to innovative technology was pivotal in our decision to select them for all payment and loyalty services. As we expand with the opening of the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, it was crucial to align with a partner who shares our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences with our brand," stated Lloyd Mathiesen, Chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Council.

Passport has over 25 years' experience in the gaming industry as an innovator and developer of proprietary, gaming-specific software solutions, provider of best-in-class financial transaction processing, and supplier of specialized hardware and hardware maintenance to address the unique needs of the gaming industry. Our success in meeting client needs is owed in large part to our focus on customized solutions, developed in-house, and unprecedented customer service throughout all phases of our relationships.

"As a young Project Manager installing systems for Aristocrat, my first solo conversion was the Chicken Ranch Bingo and Casino in 2005," stated Diallo Gordon, Chief Executive Officer for Passport. "My clear thought on that experience was their staff was smart, hard-working, ambituous, patient, and above all kind - I knew nothing but learned a lot. To see the dreams of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribe of the Me-Wuk Indians manifest through this expansion and beautiful resort is special to me and I am grateful for their trust and partnership in allowing me to serve them again. Thank you!"

Contact Information

Maddie Montano

Marketing Coordinator

mmontano@passporttechnology.com

303-570-0272

SOURCE: Passport Technology

View the original press release on newswire.com.