Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.07.2024 20:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Selects Passport Technology's Full Suite of Payments, Automation, and Loyalty Products

A multi-year partnership with the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort and the original Chicken Ranch Bingo and Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced a multi-year partnership and the selection of Passport's full suite of payments, automation, and loyalty products by the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort and the original Chicken Ranch Bingo and Casino. ("Chicken Ranch").

Passport's full suite of products includes payments processed through our proprietary and cloud-based DataStream switch, which includes CashStream redemption kiosks, ATM, quasi-cash and check warranty. Floor and cage automation to include JackpotUnity and Tax Forms, Bank Builder Pro cash recyclers, Live Cage cash dispensers, and GuardianPro Title 31 compliance. Loyalty includes Lush® player engagement kiosks and Mira® player enrollment and reprint kiosks.

Passport's complete technology ecosystem and full suite of products afford Chicken Ranch several innovative advantages to fulfill its strategy of becoming the gold standard of casino operations and destinations west of the Mississippi.

"Passport's dedication to innovative technology was pivotal in our decision to select them for all payment and loyalty services. As we expand with the opening of the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, it was crucial to align with a partner who shares our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences with our brand," stated Lloyd Mathiesen, Chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Council.

Passport has over 25 years' experience in the gaming industry as an innovator and developer of proprietary, gaming-specific software solutions, provider of best-in-class financial transaction processing, and supplier of specialized hardware and hardware maintenance to address the unique needs of the gaming industry. Our success in meeting client needs is owed in large part to our focus on customized solutions, developed in-house, and unprecedented customer service throughout all phases of our relationships.

"As a young Project Manager installing systems for Aristocrat, my first solo conversion was the Chicken Ranch Bingo and Casino in 2005," stated Diallo Gordon, Chief Executive Officer for Passport. "My clear thought on that experience was their staff was smart, hard-working, ambituous, patient, and above all kind - I knew nothing but learned a lot. To see the dreams of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribe of the Me-Wuk Indians manifest through this expansion and beautiful resort is special to me and I am grateful for their trust and partnership in allowing me to serve them again. Thank you!"

Contact Information

Maddie Montano
Marketing Coordinator
mmontano@passporttechnology.com
303-570-0272

SOURCE: Passport Technology

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.