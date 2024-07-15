Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.07.2024 21:02 Uhr
Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law: Averill & Reaney Proudly Sponsors Annual Reaney Crawfish Cook-Off in Honor of A.J. and Angelina Benandi, Benefiting Brandi Landry

Averill & Reaney recently sponsored the Annual Reaney Crawfish Cook-Off. Held on May 19th, the event honored the memory of A.J. and Angelina Benandi while extending crucial support to Brandi Landry, who is battling cancer. The event drew 400 attendees and successfully raised $24,000, which was donated to Ms. Landry and her family.

CHALMETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Averill & Reaney, known for their commitment to community engagement, were honored to sponsor the Annual Reaney Crawfish Cook-Off. This year's event celebrated the memory of A.J. and Angelina Benandi while extending vital support to Brandi Landry, who is courageously battling cancer.

The cook-off took place on May 19th and featured a $30 admission that included all-you-can-eat crawfish. In addition to the delicious crawfish, the 400 attendees enjoyed a variety of food and drinks, and a lineup of live entertainment. The event brought together friends, family, and community members in a shared mission of compassion and solidarity.

Supporting their community is at the heart of what Averill & Reaney do. Sponsoring the Reaney Crawfish Cook-Off is their way of giving back and showing their dedication to those in need. Averill & Reaney are proud to stand with Brandi Landry and her family during this challenging time.

The $24,000 in proceeds from the event were donated to Ms. Landry and her family, providing much-needed financial assistance for her ongoing treatment. Averill & Reaney's sponsorship underscores their unwavering support for the local community and their commitment to making a positive impact through their work and actions.

For more information about Averill & Reaney and their community initiatives, please visit arlawllc.net or contact them at 985-378-8001.

Contact Information

Matthew Averill
Partner, Co-Founder
maverill@arlawllc.net
(985) 378-8001

SOURCE: Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law

