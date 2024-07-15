Spring USA Becomes First Certified Commercial Induction Cooktop Partner Under EPA's ENERGY STAR Program

SPRING USA & EPA LEAD INDUCTION EFFICIENCY EFFORTS IN THE U.S. FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Spring USA, along with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announces the first commercial induction cooktops to earn ENERGY STAR® certification. Spring USA's flagship line of induction ranges, MAX Induction, becomes the nation's first commercial induction cooktops to be certified within the induction category of the ENERGY STAR Commercial Electric Cooktops program.

MAX Induction, the premier Energy Star-Certified Commercial Induction

MAX Induction by Spring USA is the first Energy Star-Certified Commercial Induction Ranges

As part of this certification process, each range was tested in a laboratory recognized by the EPA to meet high-performance standards on energy transfer, heat-up response, and energy efficiency.

The ENERGY STAR recognition demonstrates that Spring USA is leading the way with efficient foodservice equipment design by targeting energy and emissions within back-of-house and front-of-house operations. Spring USA is the first induction manufacturer to hold this distinction.

Kristine Holtz, CEO of Spring USA, stated, "As the leader in induction, our products are designed to offer exceptional efficiency and performance that result in cost-savings, safer working conditions by emitting less residual heat, and reduced carbon emissions. We are committed to empowering commercial operators with a proven, energy-efficient option and are honored to have worked closely with the EPA and ENERGY STAR teams to help minimize environmental impact within the foodservice industry."

Ann Bailey, Branch Chief for ENERGY STAR Labeled Products at the Environmental Protection Agency, added, "We welcome Spring USA as a new ENERGY STAR partner and commend them on their efforts to achieve ENERGY STAR certification for their commercial grade induction cooktops! The EPA's ENERGY STAR team is excited to have certified products in this Commercial Electric Cooktop category. Congratulations to Spring USA and welcome to the ENERGY STAR partnership!"

In addition to being the premier induction partner of the ENERGY STAR Commercial Electric Cooktops program, Spring USA also assisted in the development of the program guidelines and testing protocols, alongside other leading manufacturers in the industry.

About Spring USA®

Spring USA, a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry, was first to introduce countertop induction and functional banquet furniture to the United States. Known for its innovation and design of reliable, durable, and beautiful products, Spring USA specializes in induction cooking & warming equipment, induction-ready buffetware & cookware, mobile cooking stations, food protection systems, and custom-built tables with hidden induction and cooling elements. Chosen by industry professionals worldwide, Spring USA's commitment to quality is unwavering and unmatched. To learn more, visit: springusa.com.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. To learn more, visit: energystar.gov.

Contact Information

Lauren Gelecke-Fox

Director of Marketing

lgelecke@springusa.com

630-527-8600

SOURCE: Spring USA

