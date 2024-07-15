B2B Pharmacy Services Now Available from Canada Pharmacy

Established Canadian online pharmacy now partnering with smaller pharmacies

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Logistic and operational challenges are increasingly the norm for businesses of all types, and notably so since the pandemic. Drug shortages may be less connected to the fallout from it, but they are a reality now for both consumers and the pharmacies that fill their prescriptions. Some may be more difficult to fill than others, and Canada Pharmacy is now providing business-to-business pharmacy services.

Partnering with Canada Pharmacy is now a possibility for smaller online pharmacies. Ones that are earlier in their growth stage and may have their own logistic or operational challenges. It may be that smaller pharmacies of this type are more likely to be experiencing shortcomings in the projections they have for their business growth, and in part resulting from an inability to have those same reliable sourcing agreements with Rx drug wholesalers.

The advantage to be gained here is entering into a partner pharmacy arrangement with a larger and well-established pharmacy able to offer B2B pharmacy services. Pairing up with Canada Pharmacy via their partner pharmacy program is available to all pharmacies that would like do so. Support representatives at the pharmacy are available to discuss the particulars of joining as a partner pharmacy.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact via the email address or toll-free number provided here to speak with a representative. Others may also want to reach out regarding the possibility of having Canada Pharmacy serve as a central fill pharmacy with access to prescription drugs at lower prices.

Canada Pharmacy is a Canadian online pharmacy among those recommended for Americans who shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medications. It can source medications in a way that allows for the best prices on prescription drugs from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist, in the same way it would be with any pharmacy in America. Pay less when you order drugs online from Canada.

