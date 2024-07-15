Anzeige
Montag, 15.07.2024
WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: WX6
15.07.24
15.07.2024
National Health Investors: NHI Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and will host a conference call on the following day, Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 506-0062, with the confirmation number 781474.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/50711 on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

