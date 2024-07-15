SPS Health Acquires Mideast Delivery Solutions to Enhance Healthcare Delivery Network

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / SPS Health, a leading innovator in acute and post-acute pharmacy solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Mideast Delivery Solutions, a prominent provider of specialized courier services to the long-term care pharmacy industry. This strategic acquisition is set to significantly enhance the capabilities of SPS Health's logistics business unit, StatimRX, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of pharmacy delivery solutions.





SPS Health

SPS Health logos





"We are thrilled to integrate Mideast Delivery Solutions into the organization," said Neil Bansal, CEO of SPS Health. "Mideast Delivery Solutions' expertise and established delivery network will bolster our ability to provide seamless, efficient, and reliable logistics services to our healthcare partners. This acquisition is pivotal in our growth strategy and commitment to excellence."

Mideast Delivery Solutions, established in 2014, has established a reputation for excellence in courier services, offering timely and secure delivery of pharmaceuticals and critical healthcare supplies. Their dedication to customer satisfaction and operational excellence has made them a trusted partner for numerous healthcare providers. By integrating Mideast Delivery Solutions' robust logistics infrastructure and expertise, SPS Health is poised to offer even more comprehensive services to its clients.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing the Mideast leadership team for nearly a decade, and I believe this is a perfect fit. We not only gain a valuable company but also inherit a customer-centric culture that aligns perfectly with the SPS Health values. Together, we will continue to prioritize exceptional customer service, innovation, and best-in-class technology," John DiFiore, SPS Health's Chief Product Officer, added. "Mideast has built its business with the same commitment to customer-first principles and top-tier service that define the SPS companies. This shared vision ensures a strong, unified future."

As part of the acquisition, Mideast Delivery Solutions' operations will be seamlessly integrated into SPS Health's existing infrastructure. Clients can expect the same high level of service and dedication they have come to trust, now backed by the expanded capabilities of SPS Health and StatimRX.

"Mideast Delivery Solutions has always been committed to delivering excellence in pharmacy logistics," said Paul Hester, President and CEO of Mideast Delivery Solutions. "Joining forces with SPS Health allows us to leverage their innovative technology and extensive resources, ultimately providing greater value to our clients. We look forward to a successful integration and continued growth together."

ABOUT SPS HEALTH

SPS Health is a leading provider of solutions for healthcare providers in the acute and post-acute marketplace. Within SPS Health's comprehensive portfolio of services, StatimRX specializes in healthcare logistics and pharmaceutical delivery solutions. Providing on-demand, backup pharmacy and delivery solutions, StatimRX ensures timely and secure delivery of critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes. To learn more about SPS Health and its range of solutions, visit spshealth.com.

ABOUT MIDEAST DELIVERY SOLUTIONS:

Mideast Delivery Solutions provides specialized courier services, offering reliable and timely transportation of long-term care pharmaceuticals. With a commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction, Mideast Delivery Solutions has become a trusted partner for healthcare providers nationwide. For more information, visit mideastdeliverysolutions.com.

Contact Information

Karli Mertins

Marketing Manager

kmertins@spshealth.com

SOURCE: SPS Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.