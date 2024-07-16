The Palace Company is Pleased to Announce a 15 Million USD Investment in a Major Renovation Project at Cozumel Palace

This project will transform public spaces, guestrooms, and expand essential resort areas, ensuring elevated luxury and comfort for our members.

MÉRIDA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / The Palace Company is thrilled to announce a major renovation project for one of its most beloved properties, Cozumel Palace. This renovation, which represents a 15 USD million investment and will take place from August 15 to September 30, 2024, is aimed at elevating guest experiences, promising revitalized public spaces, enhanced accommodations, inviting interiors, and expansions in key areas of the resort. With the grand unveiling of the new and improved facilities scheduled for early October 2024, this exciting project encompasses multiple facets of the resort, detailed below.

Renovated Lobby Bar at Cozumel Palace

Elevated surroundings on arrival

The fully renovated Lobby and Lobby Bar will combine modern elegance with inviting comfort. Guests will encounter a refreshed and sophisticated ambiance designed to enhance the overall arrival experience, offering a stylish and relaxing setting where they can unwind with their favorite drink.

Walk Out Mezzanine Suites

Cozumel Palace is delighted to introduce Walk Out Mezzanine Suites which will offer direct access to the pool and stunning surroundings, adding an exclusive element to the stay.

Modern accommodations

Newly refurbished rooms will feature upgraded furniture, state-of-the-art smart TVs, luxurious whirlpool tubs, scenic balconies, and exquisite carpentry. These enhancements will add even more elegance to guests' surroundings and ensure maximum comfort and luxury.

Elegant hallways

Renovated room hallways, complete with new carpets and wallpaper, will contribute to an even more welcoming and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere throughout the property.

Perfecting the pool area

Featuring new tiles and a refreshed pool area floor, guests will be able to enjoy the ideal Caribbean oasis for relaxation and enjoyment under the Cozumel sun.

Expanding the Playroom

The playroom is about to double in size, offering new games and activities to keep children entertained, ensuring they have plenty of fun and engaging options to choose from during their stay.

New Playground area

The new exterior playground area is designed with two things in mind: fun and adventure, ensuring that younger guests have a dedicated outdoor space to play and explore.

Enhanced settings for dining

Gondola, Momo, and Bugambilias will be updated to offer the perfect setting for an exceptional dining experience.

New open-air restaurant

The new look Flamingos restaurant will offer a unique open-air dining experience, where guests can enjoy Cozumel's breathtaking sunsets. This promises to become a favorite among guests.

Giving the Spa a boost

The fully renovated Spa will feature luxurious treatments and a tranquil atmosphere, designed to rejuvenate and refresh.

Fitness Center upgrade

The expanded gym will be equipped with the latest fitness equipment and integrated virtual workout technology, allowing guests to enjoy immersive exercise experiences.

About The Palace Company:

Formerly Palace Resorts, The Palace Company is a name that is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The Palace Company stands at the forefront of the industry, continually redefining the standards of opulence and guest satisfaction. The distinguished hospitality conglomerate currently comprises four distinct brands: the luxury, all-inclusive Palace Resorts in Cancun, Playa del Carmen & Cozumel; the family-friendly all-inclusive Moon Palace Resorts in Cancun & Ocho Rios, Jamaica; the 5-diamond, adults-only Le Blanc Hotels & Resorts in Cancun & Los Cabos; and Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, which includes City Hotels and Resorts in Italy (under a European plan) and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives. These brands continue a legacy of excellence and a commitment to providing unmatched luxury experiences.

