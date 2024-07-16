Nuix Appoints Vice President of Sales UK

SYDNEY, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, Nuix, today announced the appointment of Aidan Troy as Vice President of Sales UK.

Aidan brings a wealth of Enterprise sales experience to his role at Nuix having worked with leading IT groups Palantir and IBM for more than 28 years.

He joined Nuix on 15th July from Palantir Technologies where he headed Enterprise Sales and experienced the explosion in the new wave of LLM driven AI solutions and how this technology is transforming the commercial software landscape.

Prior to his role at Palantir, Aidan worked for IBM, where he spent 25 years in senior sales roles including leading the Vodafone Account team expanding IBMs relationships with all 27 Vodafone countries and building commercial partnerships in the Cloud and Infrastructure Transformation space as well as AI and Business Transformation projects.

At IBM Aidan was delivering on revenue objectives of over $100M and managing client relationships at the highest levels, both in Direct and Indirect channels, and drove the unique strategic expansion of IBM's high growth initiatives such as Cloud, AI, Analytics and Business Transformation Services.

Jonathan Rubinsztein, Group CEO Nuix said, "We are thrilled to have Aidan join us, bringing very relevant experience and adding to the strength of the EMEA business. He will be responsible for generating revenue growth, providing strategic business development vision and leadership to meet the UK's short and long-term sales expansion goals and objectives."

Adian Troy said, "I was compelled to join Nuix, based on their recent growth trajectory, product innovations and impressive clients and am looking forward to being part of the team helping to drive the company's growth objectives."

Media Contact - Australia

Helen McCombie Morrow Sodali +61 (0)411 756 248 h.mccombie@morrowsodali.com

About Nuix

Nuix Limited is a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, with the vision of "being a force for good by finding truth in a digital world". Nuix helps customers to process, normalise, index, enrich and analyse data from a multitude of different sources, solving many of their complex data challenges. The Nuix platform supports a range of use cases, including criminal investigations, financial crime, litigation support, employee and insider investigations, legal eDiscovery, data protection and privacy, and data governance and regulatory compliance.

For further information, please visit investors.nuix.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461886/Aidan_Troy_Vice_President_of_Sales_UK_Nuix.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420512/Nuix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuix-appoints-vice-president-of-sales-uk-302197430.html