ACCESSWIRE
16.07.2024 03:26 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solar Site Developers Acquires Land in Illinois for 65MWac of Community Solar Arrays

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Solar Site Developers announces the acquisition of eight properties in Illinois, covering over 400 acres for community solar development.

Illinois Community Solar Property


According to Dennis Satnick, Managing Member, "the acquisition of these properties continues and expands our mid-Atlantic footprint."

"Solar Site Developers saves us time and money by bringing us properties they have placed under control and 'de-risked'."
Steve Theran, Outrigger Management

Community Solar Development Site in NY

Community Solar Development Site in NY

SSD is currently co-developing over 40MWac of community solar in NY and PA. Solar Site Developers provide a head start in the development process by controlling the properties and conducting preliminary due diligence, saving time and resources in vetting potential solar sites. The company's pre-vetted DG and utility-scale solar sites are tailored to help companies achieve solar project goals. SSD currently operates in PA, MA, NY, MI, VA and IL and has a current pipeline of over 120MWac to co-develop and bring to NTP.

Contact Info: -
Dennis Satnick | Managing Member
SOLAR SITE DEVELOPERS ®
300 2 nd Avenue, Suite 2128Needham Heights, MA 02494
o: 508-417-1800 | m: 610-496-1569
dennis@solarsitedev.com
www.solarsitedev.com | Schedule a Call/Meeting

SOURCE: Solar Site Developers



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
