Tencent Cloud Maintains the position of a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service

HONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its recognition as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). In terms of its ability to execute, Tencent Cloud has secured the highest position among all cloud service providers in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to another recent report by Gartner titled "Gartner, Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2023," Tencent has reaffirmed its status as the revenue market leader in the CPaaS industry for both the Asia-Pacific region and China in 2023. Notably, Tencent also achieved the highest growth rate by revenue worldwide. We believe, this consistent success demonstrates Tencent Cloud's unwavering position as the market leader in the Asia-Pacific region for three consecutive years in terms of market share in the CPaaS field.

With an extensive CPaaS product portfolio, Tencent Cloud is engaged in proactive efforts to achieve seamless integration with AIGC

Based on Tencent's accumulated expertise in audio & video technologies for over 20 years, Tencent Cloud has built the most comprehensive CPaaS capability portfolio in the industry, encompassing core products such as Chat, Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Tencent Cloud Contact Center (TCCC), and more. These offerings provide a wide range of communication and collaboration capabilities for businesses.

In today's world, with the continuous development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) has matured and is now being widely applied across various industries and scenarios. It has become an important driver for enterprises' innovation and to achieve their digital transformation. In this field, Tencent Cloud is actively promoting the deep integration of audio & video services with AIGC technology, providing powerful audio & video technical support for multiple industry scenarios.

Within this context, Chat provides valuable features such as Chatbot and Agent Dashboard, empowering enterprises to swiftly implement chatbot conversations, FAQs, and seamless transfer to live customer service agents. Currently, Chat has successfully served over 200,000 enterprises, handling a staggering daily peak message volume exceeding 550 billion messages. Its international platform has garnered millions of users worldwide.

Tencent Cloud's TRTC focuses on providing audio & video interactive solutions for two major scenarios: multi-party audio & video calls and low-latency interactive live streaming. It supports up to 3 billion minutes of upstream duration daily. In real-world testing, TRTC demonstrates an over 80% packet loss resistance and can tolerate network jitter of over 1000ms. This means that users can maintain high-quality audio & video communication even in weak network conditions. Additionally, TRTC has implemented an innovative conversational AI solution that enables LLM (Large Language Model) vendors to streamline the development of real-time audio & video interactive features. This groundbreaking solution empowers users to engage in seamless, real-time interactions with AI through more intuitive and natural means, such as voice communication.

Tencent Cloud's TCCC harnesses the power of advanced AI technology to greatly enhance the effectiveness of intelligent voice interactions. By improving recognition accuracy in noisy environments, it offers a comprehensive optimization of the speech recognition experience, achieving an impressive accuracy rate of 97.4%. Moreover, for enterprises that have implemented AI chatbots, TCCC seamlessly integrates real-time conversation flows to cater to personalized requirements.

Upgraded global service capabilities to empower the internationalization of enterprises

It is worth mentioning that in response to the internationalization needs of global enterprises, Tencent Cloud is continuously enhancing its global service capabilities to assist businesses in exploring new growth opportunities.

For example, Tencent Cloud has been continuously strengthening its Chat's capabilities in global network transmission, offering exceptional global acceleration services. Serving more than 100 million monthly active users worldwide, Tencent Cloud's Chat not only meets the compliance requirements of enterprises expanding internationally but also aligns closely with local users' usage habits.

TRTC has undergone extensive upgrades and transformations to boost its audio & video services for global use. It has achieved remarkable results, with an average end-to-end transmission delay of less than 300ms and an impressive anti-packet loss rate of over 80%. This ensures that users across different regions can enjoy a highly responsive and low-latency audio & video experience. Additionally, TRTC has established dedicated overseas sites tailored to various scenarios, offering a range of products such as Call, Conference, Beauty AR, and RTC Engine. Through the creation of a new audio & video service brand, the provision of exceptional user interface and localized functionalities, TRTC facilitates the rapid expansion of enterprises into international markets.

TCCC has made significant strides in enhancing its internationalization capabilities through a series of upgrades. It has successfully established independent data centers globally to comply with regional regulations and requirements. With a well-designed global node layout, TCCC delivers highly interconnected, reliable, and secure global customer contact services. It ensures that international connections maintain an average end-to-end latency of under 300 milliseconds, guaranteeing smooth and efficient communication. TCCC offers versatile omni-channel and multimedia communication capabilities that seamlessly integrate with existing business systems. This empowers enterprises to integrate their own international voice numbers and swiftly establish efficient global contact centers, allowing them to effectively serve their international customer base.

Currently, Tencent Cloud has served numerous industries in the fields of gaming, live streaming, cross-border e-commerce, finance, and more. These include Nexon, a gaming giant in the Asia-Pacific region, leading live streaming platform MIXCHANNEL in Japan, streaming service provider BeLive in Singapore, digital bank Allo Bank in Indonesia, as well as Boomplay, a music streaming platform in Africa. Tencent Cloud has provided comprehensive, user-friendly, and stable audio & video communication solutions, supporting the international business expansion of these enterprises.

Allo Bank, a prime example, benefits from Tencent Cloud's TCCC by utilizing its automatic outbound calling capabilities to overcome challenges faced by their tele-sales team, such as low call connection rates and high manual dialing costs. TCCC leverages advanced predictive outbound calling algorithms to intelligently schedule calls, resulting in improved agent productivity and service quality. Furthermore, TCCC seamlessly integrates with Allo Bank's CRM system, providing the necessary flexibility to adapt to their specific business scenarios. By combining TCCC with Tencent Cloud's TRTC and Chat capabilities, Allo Bank can offer a comprehensive range of customer service methods, enabling them to efficiently respond to customer needs. This integrated approach warrants enhanced customer satisfaction and streamlines communication processes for Allo Bank.

Undoubtedly, establishing an international business landscape from a global perspective has become a vital strategic endeavor for enterprises seeking high-quality development. In this journey, AIGC is a vital driving force, enabling businesses to consistently expand the scope and impact of their innovative initiatives. As a committed participant in the CPaaS domain and a reliable business partner, Tencent Cloud remains dedicated to technological advancements, product refinement, and solution development, enabling enterprises to play well in the process of digital transformation and business globalization.

