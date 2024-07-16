Summary: IDOL courses partners with ELB Learning to enhance the student experience by integrating advanced eLearning tools like Lectora, CenarioVR, and ELB Studio into their curriculum. This collaboration aims to provide hands-on, practical skills, improving student outcomes and job readiness.

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - IDOL courses, a notable provider of instructional design and online learning programs, has announced a strategic partnership with ELB Learning, a leading provider of eLearning solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the educational experience for IDOL courses' students by integrating ELB Learning's advanced tools and technologies into the curriculum.

IDOL courses will incorporate ELB Learning's comprehensive suite of eLearning tools, including Lectora, CenarioVR, and ELB Studio through this partnership. These tools will be available to students as part of their coursework, providing them with hands-on experience using industry-standard technologies.

"Integrating ELB Learning's tools into our curriculum will give our students a significant advantage," said Dr. Robin Sargent, founder of IDOL courses. "They will gain practical skills that directly apply to the workplace, making them more competitive in the job market."

Lectora is widely used for eLearning authoring, allowing students to create engaging and interactive content. CenarioVR provides immersive virtual reality experiences, which are becoming increasingly important in modern instructional design.

ELB Studio offers a variety of multimedia tools for creating high-quality educational materials. IDOL courses students can use these tools to develop a portfolio showcasing their ability to design and implement advanced eLearning solutions.

The collaboration between IDOL courses and ELB Learning is designed to improve student outcomes by offering a more immersive and interactive learning experience. Using ELB Learning's tools, students can create high-quality instructional materials and engage in virtual reality-based learning scenarios.

"ELB Learning's tools will enable our students to push the boundaries of what is possible in instructional design," Dr. Sargent continued. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best educational resources and support for our students."

IDOL courses' hands-on method guarantees that students learn the theoretical aspects of instructional design and gain practical experience, which is achieved through internships and real-world projects that simulate actual work scenarios, making graduates job-ready from day one. The partnership with ELB Learning further strengthens this outlook, providing students access to the latest technologies used in the industry.

IDOL courses has a track record of successful placements, with 100% of graduates landing jobs within six months of completing the program. The collaboration with ELB Learning is anticipated to further increase these numbers by making students even more attractive to employers.

The partnership also aligns with the growing demand for skilled instructional designers. According to market analysis, the online education sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.23% from 2024 to 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing need for flexible learning options and the integration of digital technologies in education.

About IDOL courses

IDOL courses offers comprehensive instructional design and eLearning programs combining theoretical knowledge and practical application. Founded by Dr. Robin Sargent, IDOL courses is dedicated to equipping students with the skills and experience needed to succeed in the field of instructional design. The academy's hands-on methodology includes mentorship, real-world projects, and job placement assistance. Their newest offering, IDOL courses On Demand is a bootcamp-style training course that provides the skills, technology, and resources needed to succeed in the field. With on-demand access, students can earn credentials that are highly valued by top employers, all at their own pace. Ideal for those with busy schedules, this program lets people advance their careers without disrupting current commitments.

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning is a leading provider of innovative eLearning solutions that enhance educational experiences and outcomes. Organizations worldwide use their suite of tools, including Lectora, CenarioVR, and ELB Studio, to create engaging and effective instructional materials. ELB Learning is committed to advancing the field of eLearning through cutting-edge technology and a focus on quality.

