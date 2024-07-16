eLstar's latest round of funding will accelerate the commercialization of sustainable and affordable adaptive glass, and strengthen its commitment to lowering global energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of dynamic glass, has secured a two-million-euro investment from the Dutch family office Panthea. The funds will help complete the development of eLstar's dynamic glass product, designed to meet the booming demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for buildings and vehicles.

"We have seen eLstar grow rapidly in the past couple of years and revolutionize the adaptive glass industry with its strong commitment to sustainable solutions across various industries," says a spokesperson for Panthea. "We are excited to support eLstar in meeting its commercialization milestones, and look forward to witnessing the company's commercial success and the environmental impact their products will have."

"We are grateful for the support of our newest investor," said Anthony Slack, CEO of eLstar Dynamics. "With our commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the construction and automotive industries, we are well-positioned for continued growth and delivering the most sustainable adaptive glass solutions, optimized for climate-change adaptation and mitigation."

eLstar has raised a total of 13 million euros to date from Wafloma and Panthea BV, two Dutch family offices with strategic interests in eLstar's sustainability-focused technology.

Buildings are responsible for 39% of global energy-related carbon emissions (World Green Council). eLstar is fully committed to developing smart glass solutions for buildings and automotive that lower waste and achieve net zero emissions in the future.

For more information, visit www.elstar-dynamics.com.

eLstar Dynamics is a leading developer and provider of adaptive smart glass for a wide range of applications such as architecture, automotive and specialty markets. eLstar addresses the needs for attainable solutions by offering sustainable and affordable smart glass. By using existing manufacturing facilities, eLstar can produce smart glass with much lower energy and impact to the environment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715461663/en/

Contacts:

eLstar Dynamics

Anthony Slack, CEO

anthony.slack@elstar-dynamics.com

+31 40 7470123