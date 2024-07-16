A new survey from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in the telecommunications market, ranked Tesco Mobile as the leading network operator in the UK for customer satisfaction in 2024. The comprehensive survey of 3,300 UK mobile subscribers assessed attitudes towards their chosen network operators and the services they provide.

According to the study, the top five mobile operators providing the highest overall customer satisfaction, measured by net promoter score, are ranked as follows:

Tesco Mobile 92% giffgaff 91% EE 86% iD Mobile 86% Sky Mobile 85%

An extract of the new report, UK Mobile Operator Consumer Satisfaction Survey 2024, is now available as a free download.

Price Coverage Drive Tesco to Top Spot

While Tesco Mobile ranked first for overall customer satisfaction, the survey found Tesco Mobile subscribers are most satisfied with the cost of their subscription and geographical coverage provided. This contrasts with overall responses, as these two factors were the most reported causes of customer dissatisfaction from all subscribers.

Economic Pressures Diminishing Value for Money

Consumer inflation in the UK has increased pressure on subscribers to minimise outgoings, including their mobile contracts. Mobile subscribers are much more open to low-cost subscription offers and deals on handsets.

To capitalise on these findings, the report recommends operators expand their contract offers to cater to lower-spending subscribers.

Report author Elisha Sudlow-Poole commented: "The survey results show economic downturns of the last few years in the UK have impacted how subscribers approach their connectivity needs. It is evident operators in the UK must reassess their offerings to address this desire for low-cost service in the face of changing consumer demands."

About the Research Suite

The study, conducted in April 2024, surveyed 3,300 mobile subscribers across the UK; assessing their experiences with eight leading UK mobile operators. All calculations were performed at a 95% confidence interval. This report and accompanying excel contains the full analysis, and over 16,600 market statistics.

View the UK Mobile Operator Consumer Satisfaction Survey: https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/telecoms-connectivity/operator-strategies/mobile-operator-consumer-satisfaction-market-survey-report/

Download the free sample: https://www.juniperresearch.com/resources/whitepapers/whitepapersuk-satisfaction-survey-how-do-consumers-rate-their-mobile-operators/

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715763190/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com