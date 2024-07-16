Expansion adds more temperature-controlled storage and dedicated space for FastChain demand-led supply service

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced it has completed expansion of its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany. The Schorndorf site, Catalent's flagship European facility, provides comprehensive clinical supply services, including packaging, storage and distribution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716141571/en/

Catalent Schorndorf Expansion (Photo: Business Wire)

The expansion increases the site's footprint by 32,000 square feet (3,000 square meters), adding storage and handling of clinical trial supply materials at controlled room temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius. It also creates space in the original building to accommodate the installation of a new, fully automatic bottle filling line, as well as a dedicated area for Catalent's FastChain demand-led supply service. These added capabilities will support a continued high level of service to Catalent's pharma and biotech customers and the patients they serve.

"The Schorndorf site plays an important role in the strategic focus of the company and our ability to meet customer demand for clinical packaging solutions, including temperature-controlled services," said Lorenzo Carletti, President, Clinical Development Supply, Catalent, Inc. "We are pleased to bring additional capacity to the site for temperature-controlled storage and Catalent's FastChain service so that we can meet the current and future needs of our customers."

Opened in 1996, Catalent's Schorndorf facility provides comprehensive clinical supply services including multi-lingual project services including English, French and German comparator sourcing, primary and secondary packaging, labeling, clinical storage and distribution, and returns and destruction. This co-located site also offers late-stage pharma product development and commercial services, including oral solid dose manufacturing and specialty packaging.

The company's FastChain service is a continuous Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) approach that decouples primary from secondary packaging to enable timely and cost-effective adaptation and regional supply of clinical materials on demand.

ABOUT CATALENT

Catalent, Inc. is a global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,500 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply approximately 70 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce of nearly 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $4.3 billion in revenue in its 2023 fiscal year.

MORE PRODUCTS. BETTER TREATMENTS. RELIABLY SUPPLIED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716141571/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Paul Surdez

+1 (732) 537-6325

investors@catalent.com

Media Contact:

Laura Hortas

+1 (609) 240-7025

media@catalent.com