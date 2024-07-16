Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q4 and FY 2024 Operating Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
16 July 2024
LSE: PDL
Petra Diamonds Limited
(Petra or the Company)
Q4 and FY 2024 Operating Update
Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:
"At our recent investor day, we unveiled our plans to demonstrate Petra Diamonds' enhanced resilience and compelling value proposition. We are focussed on delivering our target of US$30 million in sustainable annual cost savings together with a smoothed capital profile, to generate net free cash from the current financial year onwards. This will allow us to continue to deleverage and provide flexibility with regards to refinancing our 2026 2L Notes.
During FY 2024, carats sold increased by 36% compared to FY 2023, with revenue rising by 13%. This increase was driven by Williamson ramping up to steady-state operations and the planned benefit of the delayed sale of the final tender in FY 2023. Annual production was slightly below our revised guidance at 2.73 million carats.
Our net debt decreased by US$11 million to US$201 million at 30 June 2024, compared to US$212 million at 31 December 2023, reflecting our agility in exceeding the cost reduction, capital savings and deferral targets announced in November 2023.
Current diamond market weakness is expected to continue through to the end of the calendar year with some price volatility. We expect diamond prices to show modest recovery in the new year with market fundamentals providing pricing support in the medium and longer-term. We are looking forward to addressing the challenges ahead of us from a position of strength, with world class assets that have long term-potential, strong sustainability credentials and an ability to withstand market and capital cycles."
Highlights vs Q3 FY 2024
- LTIFR and LTIs improved to 0.13 and 2 respectively (Q3 FY 2024: 0.20 and 3 respectively)
- Ore processed increased marginally to 3.0Mt from 2.9Mt with the ramp-up at Williamson increasing production by 0.1Mt and a steady quarter at the Cullinan and Finsch Mines
- Improvements in grade recovery continued at Finsch given increasing contribution from 78-Level Phase II. Work to resolve the winder issues and the transition from continuous operations to a two-shift, five-day configuration has reduced carats recovered from Q3 FY 2024
- Revenue, including revenue from profit share arrangements, amounted to US$113 million (Q3 FY 2024: US$66 million), with the increase due to the timing of receipts from Tender 5 carried over from the previous quarter
- Support from South African Rand weakness continued throughout the period, with the Rand averaging ZAR18.71:US$1 (Q3 FY 2024: ZAR18.95:US$1)
- Operational capital expenditure for Q4 FY 2024 totalled US$18 million, in-line with updated guidance announced following the decision to defer certain capital project expenditure
- Amounts drawn under the ZAR1.75 billion (US$96 million) Revolving Credit Facility with Absa Bank remains unchanged, leaving an outstanding balance of ZAR450 million (US$25 million) at 30 June 2024, down from ZAR850 million (US$47 million) at 31 December 2023
- Consolidated net debt decreased to US$201 million as at 30 June 2024 (31 March 2024: US$232 million) with US$5 million of 2026 2L Notes bought through an Open Market Repurchase programme
Operating Summary
Three months
Twelve months
Q4
FY 2024
Q3
FY 2024
Var.
Q4
FY 2023 Restated3
FY 2024
FY 2023 Restated3
Var.
Safety
LTIFR
Rate
0.13
0.20
-35%
0.12
0.16
0.24
-33%
LTIs
Number
2
3
-33%
2
10
17
-41%
Sales
Diamonds sold
Carats
1,022,430
476,730
+114%
561,624
3,158,780
2,329,817
+36%
Revenue1
US$m
112
66
+71%
50
366
324
+13%
Contribution from Exceptional Stones2
US$m
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Production
ROM tonnes
Mt
2,880,975
2,851,469
+1%
1,826,843
11,325,340
8,637,232
+31%
Tailings and other tonnes
Mt
107,203
75,100
+43%
102,193
369,546
399,877
-8%
Total tonnes treated
Mt
2,988,178
2,926,569
+2%
1,929,036
11,694,886
9,037,109
+29%
ROM diamonds
Carats
603,217
643,350
-6%
592,374
2,593,471
2,517,309
+3%
Tailings and other diamonds
Carats
33,526
22,227
+51%
27,644
136,389
149,216
-9%
Total diamonds
Carats
636,743
665,577
-4%
620,018
2,729,861
2,666,525
+2%
1 Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements
2 Petra classifies "Exceptional Stones" as rough diamonds which sell for US$15 million or more each
3 Restated to exclude Koffiefontein which is classified as a discontinued operation
Group guidance for FY 2025 to 2029
Unit
FY25
FY26
FY27
FY28
FY29
Total carats recovered
Mcts
2.8-3.1
2.9-3.3
3.1-3.5
3.4-3.7
3.4-3.7
Cash on-mine costs and G&A
US$m
241-257
241-257
227-242
239-255
251-266
Extension capex
US$m
62-67
86-93
78-84
81-88
41-44
Sustaining capex
US$m
26-30
25-28
21-23
22-25
23-25
Notes: Guidance for FY 2026 to 2029 is subject to the Board's approval of future budgets
Real amounts stated in FY 2025 money terms using 6% SA CPI & 2.5% US CPI. US$ equivalent for SA operations converted at an exchange rate of USD1:ZAR18.36
Detailed mine-by-mine guidance for FY 2025 to 2029 can be found in the guidance section of our website: https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholder-centre/analysts/
Notes:
The following definitions have been used in this announcement:
- cpht: carats per hundred tonnes
- LTIs: lost time injuries
- LTIFR: lost time injury frequency rate, calculated as the number of LTIs multiplied by 200,000 and divided by the number of hours worked
- FY: financial year ending 30 June
- CY: calendar year ending 31 December
- Q: quarter of the financial year
- ROM: run-of-mine (i.e. production from the primary orebody)
- m: million
- Mt: million tonnes
- Mcts: million carats
- period: the fourth quarter of FY 2024
ABOUT PETRA DIAMONDS
Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for a possible sale following the execution of a definitive sales agreement as announced on 8 April 2024.
Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.
Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.
Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.
Corporate and financial summary as at 30 June 2024
Unit
As at 30 June
2024
As at 31 March
2024
As at 31 December
2023
As at 30 September
2023
As at 30
2023
Cash at bank - (including restricted amounts)¹
US$m
US$m
US$m
40
47
(7)
37
42
(5)
75
85
(10)
74
73
1
62
61
1
Diamond debtors
US$m
31
11
8
33
9
Diamond inventories2
US$m
Carats
32
286,303
71
671,989
54
483,142
52
479,430
66
2026 Loan Notes3
US$m
246
256
249
255
248
Bank loans and borrowings4
US$m
25
24
47
45
-
Consolidated Net Debt5
US$m
201
232
212
192
177
Bank facilities undrawn and available4
US$m
72
69
8
8
53
Note:The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for FY 2024 US$1: ZAR18.71 (FY 2023: US$1: ZAR17.77); closing rate as at 30 June 2024 US$1: ZAR18.19 (31 March 2024: US$1: ZAR18.92; 31 December 2023: US$1: ZAR18.28 and 30 June 2023: US$1: ZAR18.83).
Notes:
- The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$27 million, and restricted balances of US$20 million.
- Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
- The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$246 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$206 million (after the debt tender offers as announced in September and October 2022) plus US$47 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$7 million. During quarter 4 of FY 2024 Petra purchased 2026 Loan Notes with a nominal value of US$5 million through an open market repurchase programme. The repurchased notes were cancelled.
- Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$96 million) revolving credit facility. As at 30 June 2024, a total of ZAR450 million (US$25 million) was drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR1.3 billion (US$72 million) available for drawdown.
- Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.
Mine-by-mine tables:
Cullinan Mine - South Africa
Unit
Three months
Twelve months
Q4
FY 2024
Q3
FY 2024
Var.
Q4
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
61
32
+90%
31
189
182
+4%
Diamonds sold
Carats
534,767
233,460
+129%
327,429
1,633,456
1,306,457
+25%
Average price per carat
US$
113
137
-17%
94
116
139
-17%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,117,591
1,164,009
-4%
1,120,346
4,497,444
4,376,595
+3%
Diamonds produced
Carats
299,301
319,490
-6%
323,535
1,268,402
1,343,191
-6%
Grade1
Cpht
26.8
27.4
-2%
28.90
28.2
30.7
-8%
Tailings Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
107,203
75,100
+43%
102,193
369,546
352,375
+5%
Diamonds produced
Carats
33,526
22,227
+51%
27,644
136,389
142,654
-4%
Grade1
Cpht
31.3
29.6
+6%
27.10
36.9
40.5
-9%
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,224,795
1,239,109
-1%
1,222,539
4,866,990
4,728,970
+3%
Diamonds produced
Carats
332,828
341,717
-3%
351,179
1,404,791
1,485,846
-5%
Note 1: Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.
Finsch - South Africa
Unit
Three months
Twelve months
Q4
FY 2024
Q3
FY 2024
Var.
Q4
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
37
16
+134%
19
120
93
+28%
Diamonds sold
Carats
400,322
152,984
+162%
234,195
1,227,409
848,236
+45%
Average price per carat
US$
93
104
-11%
81
98
110
-11%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
446,012
470,706
-5%
706,497
2,096,730
2,431,262
-14%
Diamonds produced
Carats
222,387
242,543
-8%
268,839
1,001,636
1,033,602
-3%
Grade1
Cpht
49.9
51.5
-3%
38.1
47.8
42.5
+12%
Tailings Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
-
-
-
-
-
47,502
-
Diamonds produced
Carats
-
-
-
-
-
6,562
-
Grade1
Cpht
-
-
-
-
-
13.8
-
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
446,012
470,706
-5%
706,497
2,096,730
2,478,764
-15%
Diamonds produced
Carats
222,387
242,543
-8%
268,839
1,001,636
1,040,164
-4%
Note 1:Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.
Williamson - Tanzania
Unit
Three months
Twelve months
Q4
FY 2024
Q3
FY 2024
Var.
Q4
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
15
18
-18%
-
59
49
+16%
Diamonds sold
Carats
87,341
90,285
-3%
-
297,915
175,124
+70%
Average price per carat
US$
168
198
-15%
-
191
280
-32%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,317,372
1,216,754
+8%
-
4,731,166
1,829,376
+159%
Diamonds produced
Carats
81,529
81,317
+0%
-
323,434
140,516
+130%
Grade1
Cpht
6.2
6.7
-7%
-
6.8
7.7
-11%
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,317,372
1,216,754
+8%
-
4,731,166
1,829,376
+159%
Diamonds produced
Carats
81,529
81,317
+0%
-
323,434
140,516
+130%
FY 2024 Capital expenditure breakdown
US$m
Q4 FY 2024
FY 2024
FY 2023
Extension
Stay-in-Business
Total
Extension
Stay-in-Business
Total
Total
Cullinan Mine
7
4
11
36
12
48
53
Finsch
4
1
5
19
6
25
43
Williamson
-
2
2
-
10
10
19
Total
11
7
18
55
28
83
115
