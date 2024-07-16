Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q4 and FY 2024 Operating Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

16 July 2024 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Q4 and FY 2024 Operating Update

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:

"At our recent investor day, we unveiled our plans to demonstrate Petra Diamonds' enhanced resilience and compelling value proposition. We are focussed on delivering our target of US$30 million in sustainable annual cost savings together with a smoothed capital profile, to generate net free cash from the current financial year onwards. This will allow us to continue to deleverage and provide flexibility with regards to refinancing our 2026 2L Notes.

During FY 2024, carats sold increased by 36% compared to FY 2023, with revenue rising by 13%. This increase was driven by Williamson ramping up to steady-state operations and the planned benefit of the delayed sale of the final tender in FY 2023. Annual production was slightly below our revised guidance at 2.73 million carats.

Our net debt decreased by US$11 million to US$201 million at 30 June 2024, compared to US$212 million at 31 December 2023, reflecting our agility in exceeding the cost reduction, capital savings and deferral targets announced in November 2023.

Current diamond market weakness is expected to continue through to the end of the calendar year with some price volatility. We expect diamond prices to show modest recovery in the new year with market fundamentals providing pricing support in the medium and longer-term. We are looking forward to addressing the challenges ahead of us from a position of strength, with world class assets that have long term-potential, strong sustainability credentials and an ability to withstand market and capital cycles."

Highlights vs Q3 FY 2024

LTIFR and LTIs improved to 0.13 and 2 respectively (Q3 FY 2024: 0.20 and 3 respectively)

Ore processed increased marginally to 3.0Mt from 2.9Mt with the ramp-up at Williamson increasing production by 0.1Mt and a steady quarter at the Cullinan and Finsch Mines Improvements in grade recovery continued at Finsch given increasing contribution from 78-Level Phase II. Work to resolve the winder issues and the transition from continuous operations to a two-shift, five-day configuration has reduced carats recovered from Q3 FY 2024

Revenue, including revenue from profit share arrangements, amounted to US$113 million (Q3 FY 2024: US$66 million), with the increase due to the timing of receipts from Tender 5 carried over from the previous quarter

Support from South African Rand weakness continued throughout the period, with the Rand averaging ZAR18.71:US$1 (Q3 FY 2024: ZAR18.95:US$1)

Operational capital expenditure for Q4 FY 2024 totalled US$18 million, in-line with updated guidance announced following the decision to defer certain capital project expenditure

Amounts drawn under the ZAR1.75 billion (US$96 million) Revolving Credit Facility with Absa Bank remains unchanged, leaving an outstanding balance of ZAR450 million (US$25 million) at 30 June 2024, down from ZAR850 million (US$47 million) at 31 December 2023

Consolidated net debt decreased to US$201 million as at 30 June 2024 (31 March 2024: US$232 million) with US$5 million of 2026 2L Notes bought through an Open Market Repurchase programme

Operating Summary

Three months Twelve months Q4 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2024 Var. Q4 FY 2023 Restated3 FY 2024 FY 2023 Restated3 Var. Safety LTIFR Rate 0.13 0.20 -35% 0.12 0.16 0.24 -33% LTIs Number 2 3 -33% 2 10 17 -41% Sales Diamonds sold Carats 1,022,430 476,730 +114% 561,624 3,158,780 2,329,817 +36% Revenue1 US$m 112 66 +71% 50 366 324 +13% Contribution from Exceptional Stones2 US$m - - - - - - - Production ROM tonnes Mt 2,880,975 2,851,469 +1% 1,826,843 11,325,340 8,637,232 +31% Tailings and other tonnes Mt 107,203 75,100 +43% 102,193 369,546 399,877 -8% Total tonnes treated Mt 2,988,178 2,926,569 +2% 1,929,036 11,694,886 9,037,109 +29% ROM diamonds Carats 603,217 643,350 -6% 592,374 2,593,471 2,517,309 +3% Tailings and other diamonds Carats 33,526 22,227 +51% 27,644 136,389 149,216 -9% Total diamonds Carats 636,743 665,577 -4% 620,018 2,729,861 2,666,525 +2%

1 Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements

2 Petra classifies "Exceptional Stones" as rough diamonds which sell for US$15 million or more each

3 Restated to exclude Koffiefontein which is classified as a discontinued operation

Group guidance for FY 2025 to 2029

Unit FY25 FY26 FY27 FY28 FY29 Total carats recovered Mcts 2.8-3.1 2.9-3.3 3.1-3.5 3.4-3.7 3.4-3.7 Cash on-mine costs and G&A US$m 241-257 241-257 227-242 239-255 251-266 Extension capex US$m 62-67 86-93 78-84 81-88 41-44 Sustaining capex US$m 26-30 25-28 21-23 22-25 23-25

Notes: Guidance for FY 2026 to 2029 is subject to the Board's approval of future budgets

Real amounts stated in FY 2025 money terms using 6% SA CPI & 2.5% US CPI. US$ equivalent for SA operations converted at an exchange rate of USD1:ZAR18.36

Detailed mine-by-mine guidance for FY 2025 to 2029 can be found in the guidance section of our website: https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholder-centre/analysts/

Corporate and financial summary as at 30 June 2024

Unit As at 30 June 2024 As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 December 2023 As at 30 September 2023 As at 30

June 2023 Cash at bank - (including restricted amounts)¹ Petra Group (excl. Williamson)

Williamson US$m US$m US$m 40 47 (7) 37 42 (5) 75 85 (10) 74 73 1 62 61 1 Diamond debtors US$m 31 11 8 33 9 Diamond inventories2 US$m Carats 32 286,303 71 671,989 54 483,142 52 479,430 66

715,222 2026 Loan Notes3 US$m 246 256 249 255 248 Bank loans and borrowings4 US$m 25 24 47 45 - Consolidated Net Debt5 US$m 201 232 212 192 177 Bank facilities undrawn and available4 US$m 72 69 8 8 53

Note:The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for FY 2024 US$1: ZAR18.71 (FY 2023: US$1: ZAR17.77); closing rate as at 30 June 2024 US$1: ZAR18.19 (31 March 2024: US$1: ZAR18.92; 31 December 2023: US$1: ZAR18.28 and 30 June 2023: US$1: ZAR18.83).

Notes:

The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$27 million, and restricted balances of US$20 million. Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$246 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$206 million (after the debt tender offers as announced in September and October 2022) plus US$47 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$7 million. During quarter 4 of FY 2024 Petra purchased 2026 Loan Notes with a nominal value of US$5 million through an open market repurchase programme. The repurchased notes were cancelled. Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$96 million) revolving credit facility. As at 30 June 2024, a total of ZAR450 million (US$25 million) was drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR1.3 billion (US$72 million) available for drawdown. Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.

Mine-by-mine tables:

Cullinan Mine - South Africa

Unit Three months Twelve months Q4 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2024 Var. Q4 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Var. Sales Revenue US$m 61 32 +90% 31 189 182 +4% Diamonds sold Carats 534,767 233,460 +129% 327,429 1,633,456 1,306,457 +25% Average price per carat US$ 113 137 -17% 94 116 139 -17% ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,117,591 1,164,009 -4% 1,120,346 4,497,444 4,376,595 +3% Diamonds produced Carats 299,301 319,490 -6% 323,535 1,268,402 1,343,191 -6% Grade1 Cpht 26.8 27.4 -2% 28.90 28.2 30.7 -8% Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 107,203 75,100 +43% 102,193 369,546 352,375 +5% Diamonds produced Carats 33,526 22,227 +51% 27,644 136,389 142,654 -4% Grade1 Cpht 31.3 29.6 +6% 27.10 36.9 40.5 -9% Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,224,795 1,239,109 -1% 1,222,539 4,866,990 4,728,970 +3% Diamonds produced Carats 332,828 341,717 -3% 351,179 1,404,791 1,485,846 -5%

Note 1: Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Finsch - South Africa

Unit Three months Twelve months Q4 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2024 Var. Q4 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Var. Sales Revenue US$m 37 16 +134% 19 120 93 +28% Diamonds sold Carats 400,322 152,984 +162% 234,195 1,227,409 848,236 +45% Average price per carat US$ 93 104 -11% 81 98 110 -11% ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 446,012 470,706 -5% 706,497 2,096,730 2,431,262 -14% Diamonds produced Carats 222,387 242,543 -8% 268,839 1,001,636 1,033,602 -3% Grade1 Cpht 49.9 51.5 -3% 38.1 47.8 42.5 +12% Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes - - - - - 47,502 - Diamonds produced Carats - - - - - 6,562 - Grade1 Cpht - - - - - 13.8 - Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 446,012 470,706 -5% 706,497 2,096,730 2,478,764 -15% Diamonds produced Carats 222,387 242,543 -8% 268,839 1,001,636 1,040,164 -4%

Note 1:Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Williamson - Tanzania

Unit Three months Twelve months Q4 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2024 Var. Q4 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Var. Sales Revenue US$m 15 18 -18% - 59 49 +16% Diamonds sold Carats 87,341 90,285 -3% - 297,915 175,124 +70% Average price per carat US$ 168 198 -15% - 191 280 -32% ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,317,372 1,216,754 +8% - 4,731,166 1,829,376 +159% Diamonds produced Carats 81,529 81,317 +0% - 323,434 140,516 +130% Grade1 Cpht 6.2 6.7 -7% - 6.8 7.7 -11% Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,317,372 1,216,754 +8% - 4,731,166 1,829,376 +159% Diamonds produced Carats 81,529 81,317 +0% - 323,434 140,516 +130%

FY 2024 Capital expenditure breakdown

US$m Q4 FY 2024 FY 2024 FY 2023 Extension Stay-in-Business Total Extension Stay-in-Business Total Total Cullinan Mine 7 4 11 36 12 48 53 Finsch 4 1 5 19 6 25 43 Williamson - 2 2 - 10 10 19 Total 11 7 18 55 28 83 115