Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Xraders (XR) on July 11, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the XR/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Xraders (XR) is a decentralized expert curation platform that leverages blockchain technology and AI modeling, along with community-driven validation, to provide transparent, trustworthy, and actionable insights that enhance the trading experiences of investors.

Introducing Xraders: Empowering Investment Decisions with Blockchain and AI-Enhanced Expertise

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Xraders (XR), a decentralized platform designed to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading by combining expert insights with community-driven validation. Utilizing blockchain technology, the platform ensures transparency and integrity in data recording, fostering trust among users. XRADERS features a unique blend of social price prediction and gamification, allowing users to engage in Guess2Earn games where they predict Bitcoin price movements to earn rewards, enhancing their understanding of market dynamics.

The platform's Coinlive app is central to the XRADERS ecosystem, offering real-time updates on market trends and social media buzz. Key functionalities include a Decentralized Voting System, where users vote on top crypto experts, boosting their visibility and credibility. This system empowers users by allowing them to actively participate in curating expert content, which in turn, enhances informed decision-making across the community.

Looking to the future, XRADERS plans to expand its features, including an Expert Feed for continuous market insights and enhanced integration with cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform's native tokens, $XR and CLX, play critical roles in governance, user rewards, and accessing premium features. XRADERS aims to create a dynamic, engaging, and trustworthy trading environment that caters to both novice and experienced traders, encouraging a more strategic and informed approach to cryptocurrency trading.

About XR Token

Based on BEP20, XR has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The XR token distribution is allocated as follows: Ecosystem 25%, Marketing 20%, Team 20%, Advisor 15%, Liquidity 5%, Pre-Seed 6%, Seed 6.5%, Private 1.5%, and Strategic 1%. The XR token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 11, 2024. Investors who are interested in XR can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

