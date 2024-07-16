Four US Automation Companies Unite Under One Brand - HAHN Automation Group US

The HAHN Automation Group US is bringing the power of four well-known automation companies - Invotec, HAHN Automation, REI Automation, and HAHN Plastics - together.

MIAMISBURG, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / This transition signifies more than just a merger. With 30+ years in business, it marks the beginning of a unified approach in the US as well as the group's 22 global locations.

In March 2024, Invotec and HAHN Plastics Automation became the first US-based brands to form the new legal entity: HAHN Automation Group US, Inc. Looking ahead, all US-based companies within the group, including HAHN Automation US and REI Automation, will unify under this brand. This consolidation emphasizes the strength of the group and underscores its commitment to delivering excellence in a variety of specialized industries.

"By combining our expertise and capacities, we are able to take on large, complex projects and act as a true global solution partner for our customers," Philipp Unterhalt, Co-CEO HAHN Automation Group, explains. Manufacturers' needs across industries for higher levels of automation have reinforced the decision.

One Team Driven by Customers' Needs

Forming the HAHN Automation Group US provides customers with a US-based partner for factory automation backed by the benefits of a global organization, including financial stability, increased capacity, and worldwide support.

"As the HAHN Automation Group US, our strategic focus remains: meeting the needs of our customers across the Automotive, Electronics, and MedTech industries by delivering reliable solutions," affirms Noah Smith, VP, Commercial Management & Development MedTech.

"Customers can expect a comprehensive range of technologies, spanning material handling, assembly, testing and inspection, packaging, and digitalization," Smith continues. "In essence, we serve as a singular point of contact and solution partner, supporting our customers throughout the entire value chain."

Consistent Value Proposition

"We acquired the individual US companies because of their technologies, their target industries, or their regional coverage. The new setup not only retains these strengths but enables further development and growth," Unterhalt clarifies.

The Ohio site (formerly Invotec) will continue its pivotal role as the global lead plant for MedTech solutions within the HAHN Automation Group, specializing in custom assembly, test, and inspection equipment for medical device manufacturers. Meanwhile, the group's companies formerly known as HAHN Automation US and REI Automation, are refining their focus on Automotive and Electronics sectors, providing tailored industrial systems. Lastly, the new setup will strengthen the Sales and Service functions as well as the local coverage for plastics customers (formerly HAHN Plastics Automation).

"With these strategic realignments, our experience, and a commitment to international innovation, we're poised to exceed expectations," remarks Unterhalt. "By focusing our resources and expertise in key areas, we can deliver even greater value to our customers while driving technology forward across multiple sectors."

About Us

We are your global partner for factory automation, offering industry expertise and an extensive project portfolio. Manufacturers in Automotive, Electronics, and MedTech have benefited from our innovation for over 30 years.

Visit us at www.hahnautomation.group.

