LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment and Zapf Creation AG Complete Merger

Forming MGA Zapf Creation GmbH

LOS ANGELES; 16 July 2024 - MGA Entertainment, Inc., one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, today announced that the merger with Zapf Creation AG (Zapf) , Europe's leading manufacturer of nurturing dolls, first announced in October 2023 has been completed, creating the new wholly-owned subsidiary MGA Zapf Creation GmbH.

"After more than 20 years working closely as two separate companies, Zapf Creation has joined the MGA family and we welcome them as a part of MGA," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment, Inc. "We look forward to growing both businesses and bringing smiles to children throughout Europe, the U.S., and the rest of the world as one company."

The companies will work toward consolidating the businesses, taking advantage of opportunities like unifying our approach with retail partners globally. No significant organizational or operational changes are expected now or in the near future in Germany post-merger. To that extent, Thomas Eichhorn will remain President, MGA Zapf Creation GmbH.

