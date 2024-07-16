Record reported FY24 PBT of £12.9m, down 12% y-o-y and in line with our estimate of £12.8m. Underlying PBT was £14.8m, up 2% y-o-y on record assets under management (AUM), which grew 16.5% to $102.2bn. The final ordinary dividend surprised positively at 2.45p, above our 2.36p forecast, and a special dividend of 0.6p was declared. As new CEO Dr Jan Witte continues to refocus the strategy over the next six months, the company is guiding to relatively flat management fees. We have cut our FY25 PBT estimate to £12.1m (previously £14.8m) on a weaker fee revenue projection. We also initiate FY26 PBT and diluted EPS estimates at £14.0m and 5.43p, respectively. The cash-generative business model enables the group to continue to pay an attractive ordinary dividend.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...