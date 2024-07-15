BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Diluted EPS grew from $0.92 in the first quarter of 2024 to $0.95 in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin increased 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

Deposits grew by 16% annualized from the first quarter of 2024 and 8% year-over-year.

Loans grew by 15% annualized from the first quarter of 2024 and 6% year-over-year.

Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.23%.

Liquidity remains strong with over $1.3 billion in cash and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.

Book value per share of $27.71, up 11% year-over-year.

Entered the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama market.

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, "We were pleased to add a strong banking team and enter the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama market during the quarter, and believe it should become one of our top community banking markets. Loan and deposit growth were strong throughout our footprint with the addition of new bankers and serving new and expanded customer relationships."

Kirk Pressley, CFO, said, "We are happy with the margin progression and momentum. Our dollar margin increased by $3.4 million from the first quarter, a 13% annualized linked quarter increase. The net interest margin percentage increased an impressive 13 basis points to 2.79%."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending June 30, 2024 Period Ending March 31, 2024 % Change From Period Ending March 31, 2024 to Period Ending June 30, 2024 Period Ending June 30, 2023 % Change From Period Ending June 30, 2023 to Period Ending June 30, 2024 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 52,136 $ 50,026 4.2 % $ 53,468 (2.5 )% Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 52,105 $ 50,026 4.2 % $ 53,437 (2.5 )% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.95 $ 0.92 3.7 % $ 0.98 (3.1 )% Return on Average Assets 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.50 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 14.08 % 13.82 % 15.85 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,638,118 54,595,384 54,527,317 Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $ 52,136 $ 51,373 1.5 % $ 53,468 (2.5 )% Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax* $ 52,105 $ 51,373 1.4 % $ 53,437 (2.5 )% Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $ 0.95 $ 0.94 1.1 % $ 0.98 (3.1 )% Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax* 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.50 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax* 14.08 % 14.19 % 15.85 % YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 102,162 $ 111,439 (8.3 )% Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 102,131 $ 111,408 (8.3 )% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.87 $ 2.04 (8.5 )% Return on Average Assets 1.30 % 1.57 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 13.96 % 16.83 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,616,751 54,520,025 Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $ 103,509 $ 111,439 (7.1 )% Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax* $ 103,478 $ 111,408 (7.1 )% Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $ 1.89 $ 2.04 Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax* 1.31 % 1.57 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax* 14.15 % 16.83 % BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 16,049,814 $ 15,721,630 2.1 % $ 15,072,808 6.5 % Loans 12,332,780 11,880,696 3.8 % 11,604,894 6.3 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 2,475,415 2,627,639 (5.8 )% 2,855,102 (13.3 )% Total Deposits 13,259,392 12,751,448 4.0 % 12,288,219 7.9 % Stockholders' Equity 1,510,578 1,476,036 2.3 % 1,363,471 10.8 % * This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $52.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $50.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net income of $53.5 million and net income available to common stockholders of $53.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.96 and $0.95, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.92 for both in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.98 for both in the second quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.34% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 14.08% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.50% and 15.85%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income was $105.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $102.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $101.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79% compared to 2.66% in the first quarter of 2024 and 2.93% in the second quarter of 2023. Loan yields were 6.48% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 6.40% during the first quarter of 2024 and 5.94% during the second quarter of 2023. Investment yields were 3.32% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.16% during the first quarter of 2024 and 2.64% during the second quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 4.08% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 4.04% during the first quarter of 2024 and 3.32% during the second quarter of 2023. Average federal funds purchased rates were 5.50% during second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.50% during the first quarter of 2024 and 5.14% during the second quarter of 2023.

Average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.06 billion, an increase of $322.0 million, or 11.0% annualized, from average loans of $11.74 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $463.7 million, or 4.0%, from average loans of $11.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Ending total loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.33 billion, an increase of $452.1 million, or 15.3% annualized, from $11.88 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $727.9 million, or 6.3%, from $11.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.86 billion, a decrease of $61.0 million, or 1.9% annualized, from average total deposits of $12.92 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1.28 billion, or 11.0%, from average total deposits of $11.58 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Ending total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 were $13.26 billion, an increase of $507.9 million, or 16.0% annualized, from $12.75 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $971.2 million, or 7.9%, from $12.29 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.23% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.22% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.16% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in non-performing assets to total assets can be attributed to a single relationship that moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2024. This loan has been closely monitored and is well-collateralized. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.06% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.11% for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, was 1.28%, 1.31%, and 1.31%, respectively. We recorded a $5.4 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income increased $309,000, or 3.6%, to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $78,000, or.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $151,000, or 7.0%, to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $143,000, or 6.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue increased $683,000, or 98.1%, to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $696,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $701,000, or 103.4%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase in mortgage banking revenue was primarily attributed to a combination of favorable market conditions and increased staffing levels. Net credit card revenue decreased $73,000, or 3.0%, to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $178,000, or 8.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income decreased $438,000, or 17.5%, to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $1.2 million, or 36.3%, on a linked quarter basis. We recognized $1.2 million of income attributed to a death benefit related to a former employee in our BOLI program during the first quarter of 2024, and $890,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Other operating income decreased $14,000, or 1.7%, to $828,000 for the second quarter of 2024 from $842,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $229,000, or 38.2%, on a linked quarter basis.

Non-interest expense increased $4.4 million, or 11.3%, to $42.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $3.5 million, or 7.5%, on a linked quarter basis. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded the impact from election of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments made primarily for the purpose of receiving income tax credits due to our adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2023-02. The proportional amortization method results in the cost of the investment being amortized in proportion to the income tax credits and other income tax benefits received, with the amortization of the investment and the income tax credits being presented net in the income statement as a component of income tax expense. Previously the amortization of the investment was included in other non-interest expenses. Salary and benefit expense increased $5.4 million, or 28.8%, to $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $1.2 million, or 5.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees increased by 48, or 8.3%, to 625 at June 30, 2024 compared to 577 at June 30, 2023, and increased by 20, or 3.3%, from the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase in salary and benefit expense year-over-year continues to be largely due to the normalization of incentives and increased salary expenses due to an increase in FTE employees. Incentives increased approximately $2.7 million, and salaries increased approximately $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2023. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $146,000, or 4.3%, to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $10,000, or.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $1.3 million, or 20.4%, to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $299,000, or 4.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $161,000, or 10.2%, to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $277,000, or 18.9%, on a linked quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments decreased $40,000, or 1.8%, to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $1.7 million, or 43.6%, on a linked quarter basis. In the first quarter of 2024, the FDIC implemented a special assessment adjustment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund resulting in an expense of $1.8 million. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Other operating expenses decreased $2.6 million, or 41.8%, to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $3.6 million, or 49.6%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in other operating expenses were largely due to the application of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments, discussed above. The efficiency ratio was 37.31% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 35.02% during the second quarter of 2023 and 43.30% during the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense increased $3.2 million, or 28.6%, to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Our effective tax rate was 21.71% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 17.38% for the second quarter of 2023. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 of $396,000 and $138,000, respectively.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate loan production offices in Florida and Tennessee. Through the ServisFirst Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data) 2nd quarter 2024 1st quarter 2024 4th quarter 2023 3rd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 227,540 $ 226,710 $ 229,062 $ 213,206 $ 189,656 Interest expense 121,665 124,215 127,375 113,508 88,405 Net interest income 105,875 102,495 101,687 99,698 101,251 Provision for credit losses 5,353 4,368 3,582 4,282 6,654 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,522 98,127 98,105 95,416 94,597 Non-interest income 8,891 8,813 7,379 8,135 8,582 Non-interest expense 42,818 46,303 58,258 41,663 38,466 Income before income tax 66,595 60,637 47,226 61,888 64,713 Provision for income tax 14,459 10,611 5,152 8,548 11,245 Net income 52,136 50,026 42,074 53,340 53,468 Preferred stock dividends 31 - 31 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,105 $ 50,026 $ 42,043 $ 53,340 $ 53,437 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,638,118 54,595,384 54,548,719 54,530,635 54,527,317 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 16,049,814 $ 15,721,630 $ 16,129,668 $ 16,044,332 $ 15,072,808 Loans 12,332,780 11,880,696 11,658,829 11,641,130 11,604,894 Debt securities 1,941,647 1,941,625 1,882,847 1,878,701 2,048,227 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,475,415 2,627,639 2,643,101 2,621,072 2,855,102 Total deposits 13,259,392 12,751,448 13,273,511 13,142,376 12,288,219 Borrowings 64,739 64,737 64,735 64,751 64,737 Stockholders' equity 1,510,578 1,476,036 1,440,405 1,401,384 1,363,471 Shares outstanding 54,522,802 54,507,778 54,461,580 54,425,447 54,425,033 Book value per share $ 27.71 $ 27.08 $ 26.45 $ 25.75 $ 25.05 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 27.46 $ 26.83 $ 26.20 $ 25.50 $ 24.80 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 2.79 % 2.66 % 2.57 % 2.64 % 2.93 % Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.04 % 1.37 % 1.50 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 14.08 % 13.82 % 11.78 % 15.34 % 15.85 % Efficiency ratio 37.31 % 43.30 % 55.23 % 38.64 % 35.02 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.13 % 1.20 % 1.47 % 1.10 % 1.11 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.93 % 11.07 % 10.91 % 10.69 % 10.37 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.93 % 11.08 % 10.92 % 10.69 % 10.38 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.43 % 12.61 % 12.45 % 12.25 % 11.94 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.81 % 9.44 % 9.12 % 9.35 % 9.83 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 9.33 % 9.31 % 8.85 % 8.66 % 8.96 % (1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million associated with the FDIC's special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. These expenses are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and not part of the noninterest expense run rate. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At June 30, 2024 At March 31, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At September 30, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Book value per share - GAAP $ 27.71 $ 27.08 $ 26.45 $ 25.75 $ 25.05 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,510,578 1,476,036 1,440,405 1,401,384 1,363,471 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 1,496,963 $ 1,462,421 $ 1,426,790 $ 1,387,769 $ 1,349,856 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 27.46 $ 26.83 $ 26.22 $ 25.50 $ 24.80 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 9.41 % 9.39 % 8.93 % 8.73 % 9.05 % Total assets - GAAP $ 16,049,814 $ 16,048,819 $ 16,129,668 $ 16,044,332 $ 15,072,808 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 16,036,199 $ 16,035,204 $ 16,116,053 $ 16,030,717 $ 15,059,193 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 9.33 % 9.33 % 8.85 % 8.66 % 8.96 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net income - GAAP $ 52,136 $ 50,026 $ 53,468 $ 102,162 $ 111,439 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - 1,799 - 1,799 - Tax on adjustments - (452 ) - (452 ) - Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $ 52,136 $ 51,373 $ 53,468 $ 103,509 $ 111,439 Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 52,105 $ 50,026 $ 53,437 $ 102,131 $ 111,408 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - 1,799 - 1,799 - Tax on adjustments - (452 ) - (452 ) - Adjusted net income available to common stockholders -non-GAAP $ 52,105 $ 51,373 $ 53,437 $ 103,478 $ 111,408 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 0.98 $ 1.87 $ 2.04 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - 0.03 - 0.03 - Tax on adjustments - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 0.98 $ 1.89 $ 2.04 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.50 % 1.30 % 1.57 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 52,105 $ 50,026 $ 53,437 $ 102,131 $ 111,408 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - 1,799 - 1,799 - Tax on adjustments - (452 ) - (452 ) - Adjusted net income available to common stockholders -non-GAAP $ 52,105 $ 51,373 $ 53,437 $ 103,478 $ 111,408 Average assets - GAAP $ 15,697,538 $ 15,957,579 $ 14,291,873 $ 15,827,894 $ 14,344,749 Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.50 % 1.31 % 1.57 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 14.08 % 13.82 % 15.85 % 13.96 % 16.83 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 52,105 $ 50,026 $ 53,437 $ 102,131 $ 111,408 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - 1,799 - 1,799 - Tax on adjustments - (452 ) - (452 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 52,105 $ 51,373 $ 53,437 $ 103,478 $ 111,408 Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,488,429 $ 1,455,938 $ 1,351,944 $ 1,471,048 $ 1,335,267 Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP 14.08 % 14.19 % 15.85 % 14.15 % 16.83 % Efficiency ratio 37.31 % 55.23 % 35.02 % 39.42 % 34.81 % Non-interest expense - GAAP $ 42,818 $ 46,303 $ 38,466 $ 89,121 $ 78,130 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - 1,799 - 1,799 - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 42,818 $ 44,504 $ 38,466 $ 87,322 $ 78,130 Net interest income plus non-interest income - GAAP $ 114,766 $ 111,308 $ 109,833 $ 226,074 $ 224,455 Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP 37.31 % 39.98 % 35.02 % 38.63 % 34.81 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 135,711 $ 107,251 27 % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,129,922 852,483 33 % Federal funds sold 11,132 17,958 (38 )% Cash and cash equivalents 1,276,765 977,692 31 % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,174,389 990,921 19 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $684,235 and $963,843, respectively) 767,258 1,057,306 (27 )% Restricted equity securities 11,300 7,307 55 % Mortgage loans held for sale 11,174 3,981 181 % Loans 12,332,780 11,604,894 6 % Less allowance for credit losses (158,092 ) (152,272 ) 4 % Loans, net 12,174,688 11,452,622 6 % Premises and equipment, net 59,200 59,655 (1 )% Goodwill 13,615 13,615 - % Other assets 561,425 509,709 10 % Total assets $ 16,049,814 $ 15,072,808 6 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 2,475,415 $ 2,855,102 (13 )% Interest-bearing 10,783,977 9,433,117 14 % Total deposits 13,259,392 12,288,219 8 % Federal funds purchased 1,097,154 1,298,066 (15 )% Other borrowings 64,739 64,737 - % Other liabilities 117,951 58,315 102 % Total liabilities 14,539,236 13,709,337 6 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 - - - % Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,522,802 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024, and 54,398,025 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 234,495 230,659 2 % Retained earnings 1,322,049 1,190,920 11 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,520 ) (58,662 ) (21 )% Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 1,510,078 1,362,971 11 % Noncontrolling interest 500 500 - % Total stockholders' equity 1,510,578 1,363,471 11 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,049,814 $ 15,072,808 6 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 194,300 $ 171,718 $ 381,278 $ 335,450 Taxable securities 16,158 11,570 32,137 22,465 Nontaxable securities 9 17 18 38 Federal funds sold 538 227 1,079 841 Other interest and dividends 16,535 6,124 39,738 12,184 Total interest income 227,540 189,656 454,250 370,978 Interest expense: Deposits 104,671 71,971 208,737 127,684 Borrowed funds 16,994 16,434 37,143 33,742 Total interest expense 121,665 88,405 245,880 161,426 Net interest income 105,875 101,251 208,370 209,552 Provision for credit losses 5,353 6,654 9,721 10,851 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,522 94,597 198,649 198,701 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,293 2,142 4,443 4,076 Mortgage banking 1,379 696 2,057 1,138 Credit card income 2,333 2,406 4,488 4,095 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,058 2,496 5,289 4,117 Other operating income 828 842 1,427 1,477 Total non-interest income 8,891 8,582 17,704 14,903 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 24,213 18,795 47,199 37,861 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,567 3,421 7,124 6,856 Third party processing and other services 7,465 6,198 14,631 13,482 Professional services 1,741 1,580 3,205 3,234 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,202 2,242 6,107 3,759 Other real estate owned expense 7 6 37 12 Other operating expense 3,623 6,224 10,818 12,926 Total non-interest expense 42,818 38,466 89,121 78,130 Income before income tax 66,595 64,713 127,232 135,474 Provision for income tax 14,459 11,245 25,070 24,035 Net income 52,136 53,468 102,162 111,439 Dividends on preferred stock 31 - 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,105 $ 53,437 $ 102,131 $ 111,408 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.98 $ 1.87 $ 2.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 0.98 $ 1.87 $ 2.04

LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,935,577 $ 2,834,102 $ 2,823,986 $ 2,890,535 $ 2,986,453 Real estate - construction 1,510,677 1,546,716 1,519,619 1,509,937 1,397,732 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 2,399,644 2,377,042 2,257,163 2,237,684 2,294,002 1-4 family mortgage 1,350,428 1,284,888 1,249,938 1,170,099 1,167,238 Other mortgage 4,072,007 3,777,758 3,744,346 3,766,124 3,686,434 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 7,822,079 7,439,688 7,251,447 7,173,907 7,147,674 Consumer 64,447 60,190 63,777 66,751 73,035 Total loans $ 12,332,780 $ 11,880,696 $ 11,658,829 $ 11,641,130 $ 11,604,894

SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 155,892 $ 153,317 $ 152,247 $ 152,272 $ 148,965 Loans charged off: Commercial financial and agricultural 3,355 1,842 2,831 4,783 4,358 Real estate - construction - - 89 19 - Real estate - mortgage 119 67 14 - 131 Consumer 108 98 231 341 111 Total charge offs 3,582 2,007 3,165 5,143 4,600 Recoveries: Commercial financial and agricultural 406 199 614 825 1,233 Real estate - construction 8 - - - - Real estate - mortgage - 6 - - - Consumer 15 9 39 11 21 Total recoveries 429 214 653 836 1,254 Net charge-offs 3,153 1,793 2,512 4,307 3,346 Provision for credit losses 5,353 4,368 3,582 4,282 6,654 Ending balance $ 158,092 $ 155,892 $ 153,317 $ 152,247 $ 152,272 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.31 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.11 % Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 33,454 $ 34,457 $ 19,349 $ 20,912 $ 16,897 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 1,482 380 2,184 1,692 5,947 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,458 490 995 690 832 Total $ 36,394 $ 35,327 $ 22,528 $ 23,294 $ 23,676 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 472.57 % 452.42 % 795.17 % 731.74 % 901.18 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 2nd quarter 2024 1st quarter 2024 4th quarter 2023 3rd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 194,300 $ 186,978 $ 184,897 $ 178,754 $ 171,718 Taxable securities 16,158 15,979 15,512 15,522 11,570 Nontaxable securities 9 9 12 15 17 Federal funds sold 538 541 1,018 985 227 Other interest and dividends 16,535 23,203 27,623 17,930 6,124 Total interest income 227,540 226,710 229,062 213,206 189,656 Interest expense: Deposits 104,671 104,066 108,155 95,901 71,971 Borrowed funds 16,994 20,149 19,220 17,607 16,434 Total interest expense 121,665 124,215 127,375 113,508 88,405 Net interest income 105,875 102,495 101,687 99,698 101,251 Provision for credit losses 5,353 4,368 3,582 4,282 6,654 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,522 98,127 98,105 95,416 94,597 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,293 2,150 2,181 2,163 2,142 Mortgage banking 1,379 678 792 825 696 Credit card income 2,333 2,155 2,004 2,532 2,406 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,058 3,231 1,639 1,818 2,496 Other operating income 828 599 763 797 842 Total non-interest income 8,891 8,813 7,379 8,135 8,582 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 24,213 22,986 23,024 20,080 18,795 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,567 3,557 3,860 3,579 3,421 Third party processing and other services 7,465 7,166 7,841 6,549 6,198 Professional services 1,741 1,464 1,417 1,265 1,580 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,202 3,905 9,509 2,346 2,242 Other real estate owned expense 7 30 17 18 6 Other operating expense 3,623 7,195 12,590 7,826 6,224 Total non-interest expense 42,818 46,303 58,258 41,663 38,466 Income before income tax 66,595 60,637 47,226 61,888 64,713 Provision for income tax 14,459 10,611 5,152 8,548 11,245 Net income 52,136 50,026 42,074 53,340 53,468 Dividends on preferred stock 31 - 31 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,105 $ 50,026 $ 42,043 $ 53,340 $ 53,437 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98 $ 0.98

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 2nd quarter 2024 1st quarter 2024 4th quarter 2023 3rd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2023 Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 12,045,743 6.48 % $ 11,723,391 6.41 % $ 11,580,716 6.33 % $ 11,545,003 6.13 % $ 11,581,008 5.94 % Tax-exempt (2) 17,230 2.08 17,605 5.00 17,787 4.71 18,023 4.71 18,312 4.82 Total loans, net of unearned income 12,062,973 6.48 11,740,996 6.40 11,598,503 6.32 11,563,026 6.13 11,599,320 5.94 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,761 6.13 4,770 5.57 5,105 6.22 5,476 6.67 5,014 5.12 Debt securities: Taxable 1,936,818 3.33 2,013,295 3.16 2,007,636 3.08 2,029,995 3.07 1,757,397 2.64 Tax-exempt (2) 1,209 1.99 1,296 3.40 1,739 2.30 2,408 2.49 2,960 2.43 Total securities (3) 1,938,027 3.32 2,014,591 3.16 2,009,375 3.08 2,032,403 3.07 1,760,357 2.64 Federal funds sold 38,475 5.62 37,298 5.83 72,178 5.60 74,424 5.25 15,908 5.72 Restricted equity securities 11,290 7.16 10,417 7.57 10,216 8.74 8,471 5.90 8,834 6.08 Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,183,482 5.57 1,687,977 5.48 1,981,411 5.49 1,293,243 5.45 460,893 5.21 Total interest-earning assets $ 15,241,008 6.01 $ 15,496,049 5.88 $ 15,676,788 5.80 $ 14,977,043 5.65 $ 13,850,326 5.49 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 96,646 98,813 101,741 111,566 101,188 Net premises and equipment 59,653 60,126 60,110 60,121 60,499 Allowance for credit losses, accrued interest and other assets 300,231 302,592 283,435 283,357 279,860 Total assets $ 15,697,538 $ 15,957,580 $ 16,122,074 $ 15,432,087 $ 14,291,873 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,232,460 2.84 % $ 2,339,548 2.69 % $ 2,245,431 2.91 % $ 2,153,973 2.72 % $ 1,628,936 1.69 % Savings 105,955 1.71 106,924 1.76 107,035 1.72 112,814 1.61 122,050 1.38 Money market 6,810,799 4.46 6,761,495 4.48 7,106,190 4.44 6,538,426 4.24 5,971,639 3.78 Time deposits 1,157,528 4.47 1,164,204 4.37 1,111,350 4.18 1,093,388 3.89 983,582 3.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,306,742 4.08 10,372,171 4.04 10,570,006 4.06 9,898,601 3.84 8,706,207 3.32 Federal funds purchased 1,193,190 5.50 1,422,828 5.50 1,338,110 5.49 1,237,721 5.43 1,191,582 5.14 Other borrowings 64,736 4.26 64,736 4.26 64,734 4.23 64,734 4.23 100,998 4.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,564,668 4.23 % $ 11,859,735 4.21 % $ 11,972,850 4.22 % $ 11,201,056 4.02 % $ 9,998,787 3.55 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking 2,555,312 2,550,841 2,656,504 2,778,858 2,876,225 Other liabilities 89,130 91,066 76,651 72,924 64,917 Stockholders' equity 1,536,013 1,503,240 1,475,366 1,437,766 1,399,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,584 ) (47,302 ) (59,297 ) (58,517 ) (47,634 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,697,538 $ 15,957,580 $ 16,122,074 $ 15,432,087 $ 14,291,873 Net interest spread 1.78 % 1.67 % 1.58 % 1.63 % 1.94 % Net interest margin 2.79 % 2.66 % 2.57 % 2.64 % 2.93 % (1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $3,317, $3,655, $4,175, $2,996, and $3,318 are included in interest income in the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024, fourth quarter of 2023, third quarter of 2023, and second quarter of 2023, respectively. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(67,823), $(68,162), $(84,647), $(83,815), and $(69,498) for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024, fourth quarter of 2023, third quarter of 2023, and second quarter of 2023, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.

