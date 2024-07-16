Time-of-use and type-of-use tariffs for heat pump customers launched to support technology adoption in market where gas heating remains competitive on price. Great Britain's 'big six' energy retailers are warming up to heat pump tariffs aimed at reducing running costs for the technology. Five companies with a combined share of more than 75% of Great Britain's electricity market now offer some kind of heat pump tariff. Time-of-use and type-of-use are being deployed in a bid to improve the economic case for running heat pumps. Households in the United Kingdom can access grant funding to install ...

