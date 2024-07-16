Serco Group, VEV and RVS save 8,898kg of emissions and prove the case for electric recycling & refuse-vehicles in 8-week pilot

Electrification pioneers VEV and RVS, and public services provider Serco, announce the highly successful results of a pilot scheme for electric recycling and waste collection vehicles (eRCVs) in Hampshire.

Two eRCVs completed live collection rounds for thousands of local residents over eight weeks.

The eRCVs were converted and repowered from diesel into as-new electric vehicles by RVS, adding to the carbon emission savings.

Drivers reported that the vehicles performed better than the usual diesel vehicles and they preferred the smooth and quiet driving experience.

The trial delivered significant reduction in noise pollution and 8,898kg in emissions savings - the equivalent of removing two cars from the road for the entire year.

Modelling within VEV-IQ demonstrated eRCV total cost of ownership (TCO) could be between 4 and 14% lower than diesel RCVs with effective optimisation.

VEV has delivered a three-phase plan for Serco to roll out eRCV collection at multiple sites across the UK, with Serco maintaining the eRCVs operation in Hampshire post-pilot.

The full pilot report can be downloaded here, and high-resolution imagery here.

In an eight-week pilot, VEV, Serco and RVS consolidated their expertise to support the councils' climate emergency targets by demonstrating the powerful capabilities of electric refuse collection vehicles (eRCVs) to reduce the substantial carbon footprint created by recycling and refuse collection.

In an eight-week pilot, VEV, Serco and RVS consolidated their expertise to support the councils' climate emergency targets by demonstrating the powerful capabilities of electric refuse collection vehicles (eRCVs) to reduce the substantial carbon footprint created by recycling and refuse collection.

Across 69 collection rounds balancing distance, bin-quantity and weight, the two RVS-repowered eRCVs completed refuse and recycling collections for thousands of local residents. The specialised vehicles significantly reduced noise pollution and delivered 8,898kg in emissions savings, removing the equivalent of two cars from the road for an entire year just over the 8-week period. The carbon footprint was further reduced during the manufacturing process by using vehicles converted from diesel to electric.

Crucially, the drivers of the eRCVs lost their scepticism about electric vehicles early on and concluded that they preferred the new vehicles. One said, "I like how quiet it is, I can hear the crew working behind me much easier, it feels much safer."

Building on the extensive benefits for local communities and the environment, the pilot proved the case for operational efficiency using eRCVs for fleet operators like Serco. Under different scenarios blending the impacts of energy price, vehicle efficiency, mechanical optimisations, fuel price changes and maintenance strategies, TCO savings of between 4 and 14% compared to diesel RCVs, could be achieved in the short term. These models were generated by VEV's bespoke management platform, VEV-IQ, which is used to optimise EV fleet operations.

From increasing range by up to 20% with driver training, to managing energy consumption through smart charging schedules and vehicle performance monitoring, pilot data was utilised to showcase how an optimised eRCV operation can be a cost-effective solution for operators, without additional financial burden on the local population.

Analysing the real-world data from the daily collection operations, VEV has delivered a TCO-optimised, three-phase plan for Serco to roll out eRCV operations across multiple sites in the UK, starting with the two Hampshire depots. The plan encompasses a grid upgrade, solar power installation, optimisation stream, and the VEV-IQ analytics platform. VEV-IQ will facilitate smart charging and operations optimisation based on monitoring and trialling operational changes.

Assessing the electrification readiness of Serco's fleets in the two Hampshire councils, VEV identified that multiple vehicles are prepared for a cost-effective switch now, with a second wave to follow.

VEV CEO, Mike Nakrani, said:

"A critical objective for VEV, Serco and RVS in this project, was to prove that electric recycling and refuse collection can be a significant step in reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality, in a way that makes commercial sense for fleet operators and local councils.

"By saving nearly nine tonnes of emissions in just eight weeks and proving that eRCV costs can meet or even improve on their diesel counterparts, this real-life project has delivered a ringing endorsement for electrifying all kinds of commercial fleets. We thank each of our partners for their commitment and rigour in this project, and we look forward to helping Serco make a cost-effective switch across even more of its eRCV fleet moving forward."

Spencer Law, Founder & CEO of Refuse Vehicle Solutions Ltd. said:

"Repowering refuse collection vehicles enables fleet operators like Serco to reap a swathe of environmental and efficiency benefits. The converted eRCVs we delivered consistently completed their routes with enough battery charge on return to the depot to cater for unplanned, extra rounds.

"The drivers adapted well to the vehicles after the initial coaching, and reported stronger vehicle performance than their diesel equivalents, with many preferring the comfort and quietness of the electric operation. We're delighted with the performance of the eRCVs that this pioneering project has helped us put in the spotlight."

George Roach, Performance and Compliance Director for Serco Environmental Services said:

"Establishing the business-case for electrifying Serco's recycling and refuse collection fleet was key for us throughout this pilot scheme. We're maximising the huge success of the project and continuing to run the electric RCVs on their routes in both Hampshire councils.

"The operational efficiency gains that VEV and RVS have helped us achieve, have played a critical role in proving the business-case for electrifying even more of our collection contracts across the UK, allowing us to deliver cleaner air and quieter streets for local communities."

VEV's media kit is available here.

About VEV

VEV helps organisations deliver on their carbon reduction ambitions with an end-to-end fleet electrification solution that integrates across vehicles, charging infrastructure and power. VEV is owned by Vitol, a world leader in energy, which to date has committed circa $2 billion to sustainable energy initiatives worldwide.

VEV navigates the complexities of EV transformation to design and implement cost-effective EV fleets optimised for specific fleet requirements. It supports EV fleet operations to guarantee resilience and keep mission-critical fleets running at scale. Bespoke, scalable business solutions are designed around the customer's own fleet data analysed by a powerful assessment tool, VEV-IQ, and VEV's experts in energy and sustainable e-mobility. VEV sets businesses up for success in an electrified future.

More information at VEV.com

About RVS

Refuse Vehicle Solutions (RVS) is the UK's leading independent supplier of New, Quality Used, Refurbished and Electric Conversion refuse collection vehicles.

Combining over 100 years of experience, RVS possess a complete understanding of the waste sector's demands and requirements, enabling our success in all aspects of RCV provision and maintenance.

RVS are proud to be at the forefront of the waste fleet electrification movement, helping the industry meet its sustainability goals, and evolving together towards a cleaner, greener future.

For more information, visit refusevehiclesolutions.co.uk.

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make a positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco's services are powered by more 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services.

Serco's core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.

Underpinned by Serco's unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.

More information can be found at www.serco.com

About Serco in Environmental Services

Serco's Environmental Services business provides refuse and recycling collection, street cleansing, vehicle maintenance and landscapes services to UK local authorities. We also operate fully integrated waste and recycling contracts which include waste and recycling treatment, processing, recovery and disposal. The company works in long term partnership with 16 local authorities, bringing together our expert knowledge and experience to drive positive social outcomes for the environment, our customers, communities and colleagues.

