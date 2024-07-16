Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157215 | ISIN: CA47733C2076 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.07.24
15:30 Uhr
4,710 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.07.2024 04:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.: Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods of fiscal 2024 ended May 31, 2024.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled approximately $15.9 million compared to sales of $18.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Income from operations was $55,595 compared to $1,251,019 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2023. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $154,862, or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $734,951, or $0.21 per share, in the 3rd quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of approximately $33.9 million compared to sales of $39.7 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2023. After a one-time gain from a favorable arbitration settlement, net income was $912,257, or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of ($310,847), or ($0.09) per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

"Economic factors and restrained consumer spending, particularly in the home improvement and pet categories, continue to challenge our sales and margins" said CEO Chad Summers. "In response, we are continuing to focus on our core products and increase our visibility and brand recognition with consumers. This includes the expansion of our successful in-store product placement campaign for several of our core fence products into more stores in the 4th quarter and into fiscal 2025".

As of May 31, 2024, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.05 million. Subsequent to the end of the 3rd quarter, we established a new asset-based line with Northrim Funding Services for short-term operating capital as needed. Although the interest rate on the new line is higher than we were previously paying, it does provide us with additional financial flexibility. We currently have no borrowing against this new line.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



May 31,

2024


August 31,

2023





ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,054,704


$

83,696

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2023 - $0)


7,408,344



5,634,924

Inventory, net of allowance of $90,536 (August 31, 2023 - $497,884)


13,470,934



18,339,048

Prepaid expenses


1,402,472



630,788







Total current assets


23,336,454



24,688,456







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,482,130



4,655,427







Intangible assets, net


112,431



134,845







Deferred tax assets


396,788



319,875







Total assets

$

28,327,803


$

29,798,603







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities












Accounts payable

$

787,563


$

2,181,194

Bank indebtedness


-



1,259,259

Income taxes payable


244,108



147,629

Accrued liabilities


2,254,484



2,113,194







Total liabilities


3,286,155



5,701,276







Stockholders' equity






Capital stock

Authorized

21,567,564 common shares, no par value

10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

Issued

3,504,802 common shares (August 31, 2023 - 3,498,899)


826,861



825,468

Additional paid-in capital


795,726



765,055

Retained earnings


23,419,061



22,506,804







Total stockholders' equity


25,041,648



24,097,327







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

28,327,803


$

29,798,603

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Month

Period Ended

May 31,


Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,


2024

2023


2024

2023










SALES

$

15,896,017

$

18,945,738

$

33,931,050

$

39,666,658










COST OF SALES


12,944,941


14,532,366


26,959,377


30,473,044










GROSS PROFIT


2,951,076


4,413,372


6,971,673


9,193,614










OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,026,071


961,566


2,941,978


2,884,463

Depreciation and amortization


79,406


99,962


268,349


299,577

Wages and employee benefits


1,790,004


2,100,825


5,221,662


5,975,438












2,895,481


3,162,353


8,431,989


9,159,478










Income (loss) from operations


55,595


1,251,019


(1,460,316)


34,136










OTHER ITEMS









Other income


-


-


2,450,000


-

Gain on sale of assets


1,450


-


90,537


-

Interest (expense) income


(1,437)


(152,905)


11,527


(353,987)



13


(152,905)


2,552,064


(353,987)










Income (loss) before income taxes


55,608


1,098,114


1,091,748


(319,851)










Income tax expense (recovery)


(99,254)


363,163


179,491


(9,004)










Net income (loss)

$

154,862

$

734,951

$

912,257

$

(310,847)










Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.04

$

0.21

$

0.26

$

(0.09)










Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.04

$

0.21

$

0.26

$

(0.09)










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


3,504,802


3,498,899


3,502,399


3,498,000

Diluted


3,504,802


3,498,899


3,502,399


3,498,000










JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,


2024


2023







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income (loss)

$

912,257


$

(310,847)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






Depreciation and amortization


268,349



299,577

Stock-based compensation expense


32,064



23,303

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


(90,537)



-

Write-down of intangible assets


21,790



-

Deferred income tax expense


(76,913)



(366,566)







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






Increase in accounts receivable


(1,773,420)



(338,489)

Decrease in inventory


4,868,114



103,083

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses


(771,684)



242,427

Decrease in prepaid income taxes


-



208,963

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities


(1,252,341)



1,541,107

Increase in income taxes payable


96,479



147,215







Net cash provided by operating activities


2,234,158



1,549,773







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Increase in intangible assets


-



(102,500)

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment


106,649




Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(110,540)



(215,685)







Net cash used in investing activities


(3,891)



(318,185)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






(Repayment to) proceeds from bank indebtedness


(1,259,259)



1,000,000







Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(1,259,259)



1,000,000







Net increase in cash


971,008



2,231,588







Cash, beginning of period


83,696



484,463







Cash, end of period

$

1,054,704


$

2,716,051

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.