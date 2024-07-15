Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.: Singular Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and spatial multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced that it received formal notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



As previously disclosed, on July 17, 2023, Singular Genomics received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements because the closing bid price per share for the Company's common stock had closed below $1.00 for the previous 30 consecutive business days.

As determined by Nasdaq, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was at $1.00 per share or greater for 11 consecutive days from June 26, 2024 to July 11, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4® Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In addition, the company is currently developing the G4X Spatial Sequencer, which will leverage Singular's proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in situ readout for transcriptomics, proteomics and fluorescent H&E in tissue, with spatial context and on the same platform as the G4. Singular Genomics' mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.

