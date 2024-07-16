Intermediate Capital Group plc: Q1 Trading Statement for the three months ended 30 June 2024

ICG plc
16 July 2024
Q1 update for the three months ended 30 June 2024
|AUM increases to $101bn
|Highlights
Unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM) basis; see full year results
1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM
PERFORMANCE REVIEW
|AUM
|Growth1
|30 June 2024
|Last three months
|Year-on-year
|Last five years (CAGR)
|AUM
|$101bn
|3.0%
|23.7%
|19.5%
|Fee-earning AUM
|$70bn
|-%
|10.0%
|15.9%
|1 On a constant currency basis
|Business activity
|$bn
|Fundraising
|Deployment1
|Realisations1,2
|Q1 FY25
|LTM
|Q1 FY25
|LTM
|Q1 FY25
|LTM
|Structured and Private Equity
|1.8
|6.4
|2.8
|4.4
|0.7
|1.5
|Private Debt
|2.1
|6.2
|1.0
|4.5
|1.7
|3.1
|Real Assets
|0.3
|1.2
|0.1
|2.2
|0.1
|0.9
|Credit
|0.5
|2.3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|4.7
|16.1
|3.9
|11.1
|2.5
|5.5
|1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM
PERIOD IN REVIEW
AUM and FY25 fundraising
AUM of $101bn
|AUM ($m)
|Structured and Private Equity
|Private Debt
|Real Assets
|Credit
|Seed investments
|Total
|At 31 March 2024
|40,872
|28,302
|10,815
|17,944
|499
|98,432
|Fundraising
|1,807
|2,109
|277
|540
|-
|4,733
|Other additions
|249
|75
|7
|-
|-
|331
|Realisations
|(692)
|(694)
|(77)
|(220)
|-
|(1,683)
|Market and other movements
|(839)
|(140)
|289
|(47)
|-
|(737)
|Balance sheet movement
|(89)
|(20)
|1
|13
|14
|(81)
|At 30 June 2024
|41,308
|29,632
|11,312
|18,230
|513
|100,995
|Change $m
|436
|1,330
|497
|286
|14
|2,563
|Change %
|1.1%
|4.7%
|4.6%
|1.6%
|2.8%
|2.6%
|Change % (constant exchange rate)
|1.4%
|5.1%
|4.9%
|2.0%
|2.6%
|3.0%
Fee-earning AUM of $70bn
|Fee-earning AUM ($m)
|Structured and Private Equity
|Private Debt
|Real Assets
|Credit
|Total
|At 31 March 2024
|28,334
|15,910
|7,733
|17,681
|69,658
|Funds raised: fees on committed capital
|1,339
|-
|181
|-
|1,520
|Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital
|243
|1,007
|58
|578
|1,886
|Total additions
|1,582
|1,007
|239
|578
|3,406
|Realisations
|(652)
|(1,694)
|(107)
|(261)
|(2,714)
|Net additions / (realisations)
|930
|(687)
|132
|317
|692
|FX and other
|(160)
|(251)
|(330)
|(44)
|(785)
|At 30 June 2024
|29,104
|14,972
|7,535
|17,954
|69,565
|Change $m
|770
|(938)
|(198)
|273
|(93)
|Change %
|2.7%
|(5.9%)
|(2.6%)
|1.5%
|(0.1%)
|Change % (constant exchange rate)
|3.1%
|(5.7%)
|(2.3%)
|2.0%
|0.2%
The bridge between AUM and fee-earning AUM is as follows:
|$m
|Structured and Private Equity
|Private Debt
|Real Assets
|Credit
|Seed investments
|Total
|Fee-earning AUM
|29,104
|14,972
|7,535
|17,954
|-
|69,565
|AUM not yet earning fees
|3,245
|13,827
|627
|477
|-
|18,176
|Fee-exempt AUM
|6,768
|664
|2,641
|-
|-
|10,073
|Balance sheet investment portfolio1
|2,191
|169
|509
|(201)
|513
|3,181
|AUM
|41,308
|29,632
|11,312
|18,230
|513
|100,995
|1 Includes elimination of $616m (£487m) within Credit due to how the balance sheet investment portfolio accounts for and invests into CLO's managed by ICG and its affiliates
- $27.9bn of AUM available to deploy in new investments ("dry powder"), of which $18.2bn was not yet earning fees
- At 30 June 2024, closed-end funds and associated SMAs that were actively fundraising included SDP V; Strategic Equity V; North America Credit Partners III; Europe Mid-Market II; Infrastructure Europe II; Life Sciences I; and various Real Estate equity and debt strategies. During the remainder of FY25 we expect to hold final closes for a number of those including SDP V, Strategic Equity V, North America Credit Partners III and Infrastructure II. We anticipate launching a number of funds during FY25 including Core Private Equity and Europe IX. The timings of launches and closes for these funds depends on a number of factors, including the prevailing market conditions
Balance sheet
- The balance sheet investment portfolio generated positive net investment returns over the quarter, and at 30 June 2024 was valued at £3,003m. The reduction in absolute value compared to 31 March 2024 was largely due to net realisations during the period, as well as the impact of FX
|£m
|31 March 2024
|30 June 2024
|Structured and Private Equity
|1,807
|1,720
|Private Debt
|149
|134
|Real Assets
|402
|402
|Credit
|318
|341
|Seed investments
|394
|406
|Balance sheet investment portfolio
|3,070
|3,003
- At 30 June 2024 the Group had total available liquidity of £1,129m (FY24: £1,124m), comprised of £579m available cash (FY24: £574m) and a £550 committed liquidity facility. During the quarter the Group repaid £137m of debt that matured
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
|Average rate
|Period end
|Q1 FY24
|Q1 FY25
|31 March 2024
|30 June 2024
|GBP:EUR
|1.1561
|1.1753
|1.1697
|1.1802
|GBP:USD
|1.2570
|1.2626
|1.2623
|1.2645
|EUR:USD
|1.0874
|1.0743
|1.0792
|1.0714
COMPANY TIMETABLE
|Half year results announcement
|13 November 2024
