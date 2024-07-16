Nature's Generator has released a 50-amp, 12-circuit switch to manually power up selected circuits from backup systems. From pv magazine USA Nature's Generator added a 50-amp 120/240V 12-circuit transfer switch its lineup of power transfer switches. Designed to connect a home power supply to a solar-powered home's power supply to a battery backup system, this 50-amp switch provides homeowners with the option to power more circuits than lower amp models. The company reports that the 50-amp model can handle up to 12,000 W of power for 12 circuits. These switches, when connected to a home's power ...

