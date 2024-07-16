Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.07.2024
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
16.07.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Amniotics AB (publ) is updated

On March 21, 2024, Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

On July 15, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of the Company had resolved to approve a
merger plan regarding a merger through absorption with Magle Chemoswed Holding
AB. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to merge through
absorption. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (AMNI, ISIN code
SE0015961016, order book ID 228566). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
