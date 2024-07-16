Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.07.2024 10:58 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited waives the remaining regulatory approval condition in its tender offer and confirms it will not increase its offer prices

Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited waives the remaining regulatory approval
condition in its tender offer and confirms it will not increase its offer
prices 



PROJECT GRAND BIDCO (UK) LIMITED    Stock Exchange Release       July
16, 2024 at 11.50 a.m. EEST 



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE
SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited waives the remaining regulatory approval
condition in its tender offer and confirms it will not increase its offer
prices 



 -- Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited 

(the "Offeror") believes that its tender offer holds significant advantages

 in terms of transaction certainty and timeline

 compared to the competing offer announced on July 15, 2024 by Haier Europe
   Appliances Holding B.V. ("Haier")

, 

a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("HSH") (the
   "Competing Offer")

.

 -- The Offeror has decided to waive the condition to completion of its tender
   offer concerning regulatory approvals to the extent it remains unfulfilled.
   Thereby the completion of the Offeror's tender offer is no longer
   conditional upon obtaining further regulatory approvals or the observance
   of any waiting periods relating to regulatory approvals.

 -- Following the announcement of the Competing Offer, the Offeror has resolved
   that it will not increase the offer prices of its tender offer because of
   the Competing Offer. The Offeror has therefore, in relation to the
   Competing Offer, also notified Purmo Group Plc (the "Company" or "Purmo")
   that the Offeror waives the seven business days' matching period that the
   Board of Directors of the Company would otherwise be required to grant the
   Offeror to enhance its tender offer under the terms of the combination
   agreement signed with Purmo on April 26, 2024, as amended on June 14, 2024
   (the "Combination Agreement").

 -- As announced on July 15, 2024, the Offeror will supplement the tender offer
   document concerning its tender offer and will publish such supplement
   document once it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory
   Authority.

In connection with the supplement, the 

Offeror extends the offer period of its tender offer and the new expiry
   date of the offer period will be announced in connection with the
   publication of the supplement document

.




As previously announced, the Offeror and Purmo have entered into a Combination
Agreement, pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary public cash
tender offer, recommended by the Board of Directors of Purmo, to acquire all of
the issued and outstanding class C shares in Purmo that are not held by Purmo
or any of its subsidiaries (the "C Shares" or, individually, a "C Share") and
all of the issued and outstanding class F shares in Purmo that are not held by
Purmo or any of its subsidiaries (the "F Shares" or, individually, an "F
Share", and together with the C Shares, the "Shares" or, individually, a
"Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has published a tender offer
document on May 16, 2024, concerning the Tender Offer, the first supplement to
the tender offer document on May 31, 2024 and the second supplement to the
tender offer document on June 20, 2024 (the tender offer document, as
supplemented from time to time, the "Tender Offer Document"). The offer period
for the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on May 17, 2024, at 9:30
a.m. (Finnish time) and is currently ongoing. 



Certain affiliated funds (the "Apollo Funds") of Apollo Global Management, Inc.
and its subsidiaries, (together, "Apollo") and Rettig Oy Ab ("Rettig") form a
consortium (the "Consortium") for the purposes of the Tender Offer. 



OFFEROR'S COMMENTS ON THE COMPETING OFFER



Based on the information announced regarding the Competing Offer by Haier on
July 15, 2024, the Offeror believes that its Tender Offer holds significant
advantages compared to the Competing Offer in terms of transaction certainty
and timeline. 



The Offeror is deeply committed and enthusiastic about the proposed transaction
under its Tender Offer with the aim of creating an independent European
sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions champion with management and its
employees supporting the EU's Green Deal objectives. The Offeror believes that
its Tender Offer represents a combination of fair value and execution certainty
for all shareholders of Purmo. As at the date of this announcement and as
further described below, the Tender Offer is no longer subject to any
regulatory approval condition and is ready to proceed swiftly towards
completion. This is in contrast to the Competing Offer, which remains subject
to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approvals
required under applicable foreign direct investment laws and foreign subsidies
laws as well as merger control clearances, as stated in Haier's announcement on
July 15, 2024. 



Haier has also announced the Competing Offer without a recommendation from
Purmo's Board of Directors or a combination agreement with Purmo, and Haier is
therefore not subject to any specific commitments or undertakings with respect
to any sales of assets or other potential regulatory remedies that may be
required. As stated by Haier in its announcement, the length and outcome of the
regulatory clearance process is not within its control and there can be no
assurances that regulatory clearances will be obtained by Haier within its
estimated timeframe, or at all. 



The Offeror notes that the offer prices in the Competing Offer are higher than
the offer prices in the Offeror's Tender Offer. However, the Offeror holds a
view - which is a view shared by the Company's largest shareholder Rettig that
holds approximately 61.8 per cent of all the Shares and votes in the Company
and remains committed to the Tender Offer - that the combination of the offer
prices, prompt completion timeline and execution certainty in the Tender Offer
continues to represent a highly attractive proposition for the Company's
shareholders also when compared to the Competing Offer. 



CONDITION ON REGULATORY APPROVALS WAIVED



As described in the Tender Offer Document, the obligation of the Offeror to
complete the Tender Offer is subject to the fulfilment or, to the extent
permitted by applicable laws and regulations, waiver by the Offeror of the
conditions described under section "Terms and conditions of the tender offer -
Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer" of the Tender Offer Document
(jointly the "Conditions to Completion") on or prior to the date of the
Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer in accordance
with Chapter 11, Section 18 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. 



To the extent it remains unfulfilled, the Offeror has decided to waive the
Condition to Completion of the Tender Offer concerning regulatory approvals,
pursuant to which the Tender Offer is conditional upon the receipt of all
necessary regulatory approvals, as specified in the Combination Agreement and
further defined in the Tender Offer Document. Thereby the completion of the
Tender Offer is no longer conditional upon obtaining further regulatory
approvals or the observance of any waiting periods relating to regulatory
approvals. 



The completion of the Tender Offer remains subject to the fulfilment or waiver
of the other Conditions to Completion including the fulfilment or waiver of the
condition that the Tender Offer has been validly accepted with respect to the
Shares representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the
Offeror prior to or during the Offer Period, more than eighty (80) per cent of
the Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated in accordance with
Chapter 18 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended). 



THE OFFEROR CONFIRMS THAT IT WILL NOT INCREASE ITS OFFER PRICES AND WAIVES
MATCHING PERIOD UNDER THE COMBINATION AGREEMENT; URGES BOARD OF PURMO TO UPDATE
ITS STATEMENT ON THE TENDER OFFER 



Following the announcement of the Competing Offer, the Offeror has resolved
that it will not increase the offer prices of its Tender Offer because of the
Competing Offer. The Offeror has therefore, in relation to the Competing Offer,
also decided to waive its right under the Combination Agreement to be given at
least seven (7) business days from the date of publishing a competing offer to
enhance its Tender Offer by increasing its offer prices (the "Matching Period")
and has notified the Board of Directors of Purmo of said waiver. The Offeror
has also resolved that in case the Board of Directors of Purmo decides to
withdraw or cancel its recommendation of the Tender Offer and issues a
recommendation for the Competing Offer, the Offeror waives similar Matching
Periods that would otherwise apply under the irrevocable undertakings to accept
the Tender Offer it has received from the Company's shareholders. As at the
date of this announcement, and unless the recommendation of the Offeror's
Tender Offer is withdrawn in favor of the Competing Offer, the irrevocable
undertakings remain in force in accordance with their terms. 



The Offeror notes that, as previously announced by Purmo, the Board of
Directors of Purmo has at least since late May 2024 been aware of the potential
interest from HSH or Haier to make a competing offer, and the Board of
Directors of Purmo has also engaged in discussions with Haier and facilitated a
due diligence review in this context. 



In the context of the above, the Offeror expects the Board of Directors of
Purmo - which has recommended the Tender Offer of the Offeror - to promptly
update its statement on the Tender Offer as required under the Finnish
Securities Markets Act and to confirm whether it will uphold its recommendation
of the Tender Offer in order to provide clear and concise guidance to the
Company's shareholders on the merits and risks of the Offeror's Tender Offer
and the Competing Offer. As the Competing Offer - unlike the Offeror's Tender
Offer - is subject to various regulatory clearance processes with an uncertain
timeline and outcome, the Offeror believes that its Tender Offer continues to
hold significant advantages compared to the Competing Offer, particularly in
terms on transaction certainty and timeline. 



EXTENSION OF THE OFFER PERIOD AND ADJUSTMENT OF THE OFFER PRICES



As announced on July 15, 2024, the Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer
Document concerning its Tender Offer due to the announcement of the Competing
Offer and will publish such supplement document once it has been approved by
the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. In connection with the supplement,
the Offeror extends the Offer Period of its Tender Offer and the new expiry
date of the Offer Period will be announced in connection with the publication
of the supplement document. 



In connection with extending the Offer Period the Offeror notes that, pursuant
to the return of capital resolved by the Annual General Meeting of Purmo held
on April 9, 2024 (the "AGM"), the second instalment of Purmo's return of
capital of EUR 0.09 per C Share and EUR 0.02 per F Share will be paid by Purmo
to the shareholders that are registered in Purmo's shareholders' register on
the record date of July 19, 2024. In accordance with the terms and conditions
of the Tender Offer, the C Share offer price in the Tender Offer will be
adjusted euro-for-euro for any such distribution of funds by Purmo. As the
record date for the second instalment of the return of capital will occur prior
to the completion trades in the Offeror's Tender Offer, the C Share offer price
in the Tender Offer will be adjusted in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer from EUR 11.15 to EUR 11.06 as of July 19, 2024.
Accordingly, the cash consideration for each C Share that Rettig has undertaken
to sell to the Offeror in connection with, and subject to the completion of,
the Tender Offer, will be adjusted from EUR 10.62 to EUR 10.53 as of July 19,
2024. 







Investor and Media enquiries:



Apollo, Rettig



Taru Taipale
Tel. +358 50 470 6235
taru.taipale@miltton.com



For further information, please visit the dedicated website at:
https://purmogroup.tenderoffer.fi/en 



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

investors.purmogroup.com



ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM



Apollo Funds and Rettig form the Consortium for the purposes of the Tender
Offer. As at the date of this announcement, the Offeror is indirectly owned by
Project Grand Topco (UK) Limited, which is a private limited company
incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. Project Grand Topco (UK)
Limited was incorporated to be the holding company in the acquisition structure
and is currently indirectly owned by Apollo Funds. It is expected that
immediately prior to the completion of the Tender Offer and the cash
investments to be made by the Consortium members, Apollo Funds will own 80.00
per cent and Rettig, through its subsidiary Rettig Investment AB, 20.00 per
cent of the shares in Project Grand Topco (UK) Limited. 



ABOUT PURMO



Purmo is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of
Finland with its C Shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Purmo
is at the centre of the global sustainability journey by offering full
solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to mitigate global
warming. Purmo provides complete heating and cooling solutions to residential
and non-residential buildings, including underfloor heating and cooling
systems, a broad range of radiators, heat pumps, flow control and hydronic
distribution systems, as well as smart products. Purmo's mission is to be the
global leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Purmo's
approximately 3,090 employees operate in 23 countries, manufacturing and
distributing top-quality products and solutions to its over 100,000 customers
in more than 100 countries. Purmo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with
the ticker symbol PURMO. More information: www.purmogroup.com. 



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION
IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR A SUPPLEMENT
DOCUMENT TO A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR
INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS
NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, INTO, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT
THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND THE POSSIBLE SUPPLEMENT DOCUMENTS TO THE
TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY
JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER
REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT, THE
SUPPLEMENT DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE
DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER
IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL
SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION,
FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR
FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF,
AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER
OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR
INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER
RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE
INVALID. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE
INFORMATION DISCLOSED HERE MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN
DISCLOSED IF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH
THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Purmo in the United States



Shareholders of Purmo in the United States are advised that the Shares are not
listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Purmo is not subject to the
periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any
reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")
thereunder. 



The Tender Offer is being made for the issued and outstanding shares of Purmo,
which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and
procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant
to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to the
exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act, for a Tier II
tender offer (the "Tier II Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the
disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect
to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of
conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United
States. In particular, the financial information included in this stock
exchange release has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting
standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements
or financial information of U.S. companies. The Tender Offer is made to Purmo's
shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as
those made to all other shareholders of Purmo to whom an offer is made. Any
informational documents, including this stock exchange release, are being
disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such
documents are provided to Purmo's other shareholders. 



As permitted under the Tier II Exemption, the settlement of the Tender Offer is
based on the applicable Finnish law provisions, which differ from the
settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as regards
to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The Tender Offer,
which is subject to Finnish law, is being made to the U.S. shareholders in
accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable exemptions
thereunder, in particular the Tier II Exemption. To the extent the Tender Offer
is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. shareholders
and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. U.S.
shareholders should consider that the offer prices for the Tender Offer are
being paid in EUR and that no adjustment will be made to the offer prices based
on any changes in the exchange rate. 



To the extent permissible under applicable laws or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the
date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender
Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly
purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible
into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These purchases may occur
either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at
negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or
arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be
disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to
inform U.S. shareholders of Purmo of such information. In addition, the
financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading
activities in securities of Purmo, which may include purchases or arrangements
to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information
about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by
Finnish law. 



The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may
be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under
applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each
holder of Shares is urged to consult an independent professional adviser
immediately regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Tender
Offer. 



To the extent the Tender Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws
only apply to U.S. holders of Shares and will not give rise to claims on the
part of any other person. It may be difficult for Purmo's shareholders to
enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S.
federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Purmo are located in non-U.S.
jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and directors may be
residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Purmo shareholders may not be able to sue
the Offeror or Purmo or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S.
court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult
to compel the Offeror and Purmo and their respective affiliates to subject
themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. 



NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY U.S. STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR
DISAPPROVED THE TENDER OFFER, PASSED ANY COMMENTS UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS
OF THE TENDER OFFER, PASSED ANY COMMENTS UPON THE ADEQUACY OR COMPLETENESS OF
THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR THE SUPPLEMENT DOCUMENT OR PASSED ANY COMMENTS ON
WHETHER THE CONTENT IN THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR THE SUPPLEMENT DOCUMENT IS
CORRECT OR COMPLETE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE
IN THE UNITED STATES. 



Forward-looking statements



This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical
facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements
include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives,
targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance,
capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to
acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to
financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and
the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other
information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their
negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature,
forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions,
forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be
achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this
release. 



Disclaimer



Advium Corporate Finance Ltd is acting exclusively on behalf of the Offeror and
no one else in connection with the Tender Offer or other matters referred to in
this document, does not consider any other person (whether the recipient of
this release or not) as a client in connection to the Tender Offer, and is not
responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing protection or
providing advice in connection with the Tender Offer or any other transaction
or arrangement referred to in this document. 



Danske Bank A/S is authorized under Danish banking law. It is subject to
supervision by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank A/S is a
private, limited liability company incorporated in Denmark with its head office
in Copenhagen where it is registered in the Danish Commercial Register under
number 61126228. 



Danske Bank A/S (acting via its Finland Branch) is acting as financial adviser
to Purmo and no other person in connection with these materials or their
contents. Danske Bank A/S will not be responsible to any person other than
Purmo for providing any of the protections afforded to clients of Danske Bank
A/S, nor for providing any advice in relation to any matter referred to in
these materials. Without limiting a person's liability for fraud, Danske Bank
A/S nor any of its affiliates nor any of its respective directors, officers,
representatives, employees, advisers or agents shall have any liability to any
other person (including, without limitation, any recipient) in connection with
the Tender Offer. 



Jefferies International Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the
Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for
the Offeror and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer or other
matters referred to in this document, and will not be responsible to anyone
other than the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to clients of
Jefferies International Limited nor for providing advice in relation to any
matter referred to in this document. Neither Jefferies nor any of its
affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever
(whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or
otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Jefferies International Limited
in connection with this document or any statement contained herein or
otherwise. 



Nordea Bank Abp, which is supervised by the European Central Bank and the
FIN-FSA, is acting as financial adviser to the Offeror and arranger of the
Tender Offer. Nordea is only acting for the Offeror and no one else in
connection with the Tender Offer and will not regard any other person as its
client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone
other than the Offeror for providing the protection afforded to clients of
Nordea, nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer. 



RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") is the business name used by Royal Bank of Canada
and its subsidiaries including, RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH which is
authorised and regulated in Germany by the Bundesanstalt für
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority),
and RBC Europe Limited, which is authorised in the United Kingdom by the
Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority and the PRA. RBC is acting solely for the Offeror and no one else in
connection with the Tender Offer and will not regard any other person as its
client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone
other than the Offeror for providing the protection afforded to clients of RBC,
nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or in connection with
any other matter referred to in connection with the Tender Offer.
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.