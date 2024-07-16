Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - TerraMaster introduces an unique BBS (Business Backup Solution), a full-scale commercial backup solution. With four different data backup scenarios, TerraMaster meets the diverse needs of users.

Solution 1: Personal and Family Data Backup Solution

Easily achieve centralized storage and backup of photos, videos and documents for the whole family, ensuring data security and peace of mind.

Recommended products: F2-212, F4-212, F2-423, F4-423.

Solution 2: SMB Data Backup Solution

The smart choice for small and medium- sized businesses. Efficiently consolidate and back up company data to enhance work efficiency and ensure business continuity, adding an extra layer of security to enterprise data.

Recommended products: F4-424, F4-424 Pro, T6-423, T9-423, T12-423, T9-450, T12-450.

Solution 3: Multimedia Entertainment Solution

Create a home entertainment center with a vast collection of movies, music, and games all in one place. Enjoy smooth playback and high- definition visuals.

Recommended products: F2-424, F4-423, F4-424, F4-424 Pro.

Solution 4: High-Speed Storage Solution for 4K Video Editing

Offering large capacity and high-speed transfer, they support seamless 4K video editing, ensuring no lag in inspiration and enhancing the creative process.

Recommended products: D8 Hybrid, D5-Thunderbolt3, D8 Thunderbolt 3, T12-450.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

