Samsung's 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X was validated on MediaTek's next-generation Dimensity platform

With over 25% improvement in power consumption and performance, new DRAM enables longer battery life and more powerful on-device AI features for mobile

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced it has successfully completed verification of the industry's fastest 10.7 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM for use on MediaTek's next-generation Dimensity platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716308473/en/

Samsung's 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X was validated on MediaTek's next-generation Dimensity platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The 10.7Gbps operation speed verification was carried out using Samsung's LPDDR5X 16-gigabyte (GB) package on MediaTek's upcoming flagship Dimensity 9400 System on Chip (SoC), scheduled to be released in the second half of this year. The two companies have closely collaborated to complete the verification within just three months.

Samsung's 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X delivers more than 25% improved power consumption and performance compared to the previous generation. This allows longer battery life for mobile devices and enhanced on-device AI performance, boosting the speed of AI features, such as voice-text generation, without requiring server or cloud access.

"Through our strategic cooperation with MediaTek, Samsung has verified the industry's fastest LPDDR5X DRAM that is poised to lead the AI smartphone market," said YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will continue to innovate through active collaboration with customers and provide optimum solutions for the on-device AI era."

"Working together with Samsung Electronics has made it possible for MediaTek's next-generation Dimensity chipset to become the world's first to be validated at LPDDR5X operating speeds up to 10.7Gbps, enabling upcoming devices to deliver AI functionality and mobile performance at a level we've never seen before," said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. "This updated architecture will make it easier for developers and users to leverage more AI capabilities and take advantage of more features with less impact on battery life."

Amid the expansion of the on-device AI market, especially for AI smartphones, energy-efficient, high-performance LPDDR DRAM solutions are becoming increasingly important. Through the validation with MediaTek, Samsung is solidifying its technological leadership in the low-power, high-performance DRAM market and is expected to expand the application beyond mobile to servers, PCs and automotive devices.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716308473/en/

Contacts:

Ujeong Jahnke

Samsung Semiconductor Europe GmbH

Tel. +49(0)89-45578-1000

Email: sseg.comm@samsung.com