Peab AB: Half-year report Peab: Continued strong level of orders received during the quarter

Peab Half-year report January - June 2024

"Our broad business model enables us to take advantage of the demand currently in civil engineering, paving and other building construction. Our operations in civil engineering and paving continue to grow profitably. The level of orders received continued to be high in the second quarter as well and order backlog surpassed SEK 50 billion for the first time in Peab's history", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

April - June 2024

Net sales SEK 15,232 million (15,756)

Operating profit SEK 619 million (1,090)

Operating margin 4.1 percent (6.9)

Pre-tax profit SEK 522 million (1,406)

Earnings per share SEK 1.48 (3.86)

Orders received SEK 16,434 million (12,505)

Cash flow before financing SEK -95 million (-2,321)

January - June 2024

Net sales SEK 26,373 million (28,446)

Operating profit SEK 513 million (934)

Operating margin 1.9 percent (3.3)

Pre-tax profit SEK 340 million (1,210)

Earnings per share SEK 1.03 (3.32)

Orders received SEK 34,323 million (23,547)

Order backlog SEK 50,578 million (43,638)

Cash flow before financing SEK -313 million (-3,229)

Net debt SEK 9,585 million (11,717)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 (0.8)

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at July 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. CET.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 14,000 employees and net sales of SEK 57 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.