Fastighets AB Balder: Fastighets AB Balder's (publ) Interim report January-June 2024

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 85.44 per share (91.12).

Rental income amounted to SEK 6,314m (5,838).

Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 177m (-918) corresponding to SEK 0.15 per share (-0.80).

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 85.44 per share (91.12).

Rental income amounted to SEK 6,314m (5,838).

Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 177m (-918) corresponding to SEK 0.15 per share (-0.80).

Profit from property management for the period amounted to SEK 3,123m (3,302). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2,897m (3,099), which corresponds to a decrease per share of 8% to SEK 2.48 (2.69). Profit from property management includes SEK 1,000m (929) in respect of associated companies.

Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 382m (-1,420). Net profit after tax for the period attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 177m (-918), corresponding to SEK 0.15 per share (-0.80). Profit before tax was affected by unrealised changes in value in respect of investment properties of SEK -899m (-4,246), realised changes in value in respect of investment properties of SEK 2m (27), profit from sales of development properties SEK 45m (222), changes in value of interest rate derivatives and option component convertible of SEK -232m (104) and profit from participations in associated companies of SEK -268m (-216).

"The long-term increase of profit from property management is our most important financial metric. The decrease from last year is due to higher interest expenses. Rental income and net operating income are around 8% better compared to last year, and we continue to see a stable demand for residentials and commercial spaces in our different markets," says CEO Erik Selin.

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 30 June 2024, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 215.5 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.