NCC AB: Interim report for the second quarter and the first half of 2024

Higher operating profit and good orders received

"Major improvement in the Industry business area and stability in other business areas made this a good quarter for NCC", says Tomas Carlsson, CEO NCC.

Stable orders received in the quarter with good increase in Infrastructure and Industry

Higher net sales during the quarter, in line with the first six months of the preceding year

Operating profit increased 24 percent for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year

Cash flow was seasonally negative but better year-on-year, mainly the result of lower investments in ongoing property projects



Second quarter of 2024

Orders received amounted to SEK 14,664 M (14,691)

Net sales totaled SEK 15,448 M (14,854)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 623 M (503)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 589 M (493)

Profit after tax was SEK 472 M (407)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 4.83 (4.17)

First half-year of 2024

Orders received amounted to SEK 28,016 M (30,979)

Net sales totaled SEK 27,009 M (27,319)

Operating profit amounted SEK 523 M (655)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 473 M (678)

Profit after tax was SEK 379 M (560)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.88 (5.73)



Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and CFO Susanne Lithander will present the half-year report in an audiocast and teleconference on July 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (CEST). The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 8:00 a.m. (CEST).

Link to audiocast

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.

SE: +46 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

US: +1 631 570 56 13

For further information, please contact:

Susanne Lithander, CFO, +46 730 37 08 74

Maria Grimberg, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, +46 708 96 12 88

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

This information is information that NCC AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 16, 2024, at 07:10 a.m. CEST.



