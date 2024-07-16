Anzeige
Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Interim report for the second quarter 2024

16 July 2024

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "We create value for our customers and shareholders".

  • Strong profitability and high cost efficiency
  • Solid credit quality with recoveries during the quarter
  • Leading position in mortgages

?

Contact:?
Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 343 78 15
Hannes Mård, Media Relations Manager, +46 73 057 41 95

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 16 July 2024, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com

