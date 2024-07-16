Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.: Soft N Dry Tree Free Diapers Now in European Markets

Company applauds new EU Tree Free baby diaper laws, as regulators bringing 449 million European consumers greater sustainable choices, and announces new CTO to scale product development and delivery in key global markets

TORONTO and PARIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC") today announces the launch of their innovative Tree Free disposable baby diapers in Europe, with sales and distribution capabilities in France, Germany, and the UK on a white label basis for retailers. Soft N Dry is market-ready at scale for its customers in the EU and complies with the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) era, which ensures disposable baby diapers sold in the EU do not cause deforestation and degrade the climate. Under the EUDR, diaper manufacturers using tree fiber must comply by January 1, 2025. As part of this strategic growth, the company has also appointed Alexander Valle Burkert as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective July 11, 2024.

European Expansion and Compliance with EUDR

The entry of Soft N Dry's Tree Free disposable baby diapers into the European market marks a significant milestone for the company. Retailers in France, Germany, and the UK can now offer these eco-friendly products under their own house or private label brands, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional disposable diapers. This move is timely, aligning with the EU's new Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR), which aims to eliminate deforestation-related products from the market, ensuring that baby diapers sold do not contribute to environmental degradation. Manufacturers using tree fiber must comply with the EUDR by January 1, 2025. Soft N Dry is the only Tree Free disposable baby diaper on the market at scale to excel in product performance attributes and compliance in the new EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) era.

Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry, stated, "We applaud elected officials and regulators in the EU for taking the bold step in bringing about the new era of tree free disposable diapers. It is understood that 10 million trees a year are used needlessly in the manufacturing of baby diapers, and we can now look to innovation as the method to get higher performing products to consumers at lower costs. They took lead out of gasoline, and that didn't kill the car market, nor did it negatively impact our relationship as consumers with petroleum. We're confident the global market will embrace our revolutionary tree free diaper and retail partners will thrive with either our own proprietary products or those of other innovative companies who also could be looking to one day provide a diaper solution beyond tree fibers as we have."

Appointment of Alexander Valle Burkert as CTO

In line with its expansion, Soft N Dry has appointed Alexander Valle Burkert as its new Chief Technology Officer. Alexander brings a wealth of experience in product development and scaling operations, particularly in the baby diaper industry. His expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation and ensuring that Soft N Dry continues to deliver high-performance, sustainable, baby care products.

Ricardo Santana, President of Soft N Dry de México, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Alexander to our team. His track record of success in bringing new products to market and his deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our product offerings, with manufacturing and fulfillment for European markets driven by our operations and partners in Mexico."

Market Opportunities and Strategic Growth

Soft N Dry's Tree Free diapers are designed with proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, which eliminates the need for tree fiber, offering superior absorbency and comfort while minimizing environmental impact. This technology not only aligns with the EU's sustainability goals but also positions Soft N Dry as a leader in the eco-friendly diaper market.

Alexander Valle Burkert shared his vision, stating, "Joining Soft N Dry at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with the team to drive further innovation and expand our product range, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our retail partners and their customers."

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. (SDC) is a Canadian company specializing in advanced materials within the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, SDC delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North and Latin America, and now Europe, outperforming traditional tree-pulp based materials. For more information, visit: www.SoftNDryCorp.com . For Europe: www.SoftNDry.fr , www.SoftNDry.de , and www.SoftNDry.co.uk for the UK.

