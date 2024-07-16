For the first time ever, the esteemed Festival Off Avignon has welcomed a guest of honor country, inviting Taiwan to present its dynamic arts and culture to the global stage through performing arts, film, and publishing from July 3 to 21.

Taiwanese portraits adorn the walls at the Off Avignon Arts Festival in France, showcasing Taiwan's diversity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Harold David, co-president of the Avignon Festival, praised Taiwan for its unique and diverse contemporary art and culture. Hu Ching-fang, the director of the Taiwan Cultural Center in Paris, said that the event will highlight a special collaboration with the globally participatory art project "Inside Out Project," initiated by the renowned French photographer JR. Posters featuring the faces of Taiwanese people will cover a giant wall, presenting the happiness, joy, and stories of the Taiwanese people.

Taiwan has selected four theater groups "Resident Island Dance Theatre," "Shinehouse Theatre," "Chun Dance," and "Eye Catching Circus," to explore contemporary issues through their performances. Joëlle Dupuy, artistic director of Rouge Gorge, stated that Taiwanese works has the power to move people and evoke emotions. She also announced that she will be making her first visit to Taiwan by the end of the year.

As the guest of honor country at the festival, Taiwan will be hosting a variety of activities, including the "JR Inside-Out Project x Faces of Taiwan," the Taiwan Panorama Film Section at Cinema Utopia, the Taiwan Visual Arts Exhibition at Avignon School of Art, and interactive literature and publication promotions at Village du Off as well as local bookstore Comédie Humaine. Additionally, attendees can enjoy lantern installations and taste Taiwan's local food during the event.

More information about Taiwan's performance programs and exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights can be found on the official Facebook fan page "Taiwan Avignon off."

